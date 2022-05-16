Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, and Downtown Offer a 5-Star Elevated Lifestyle

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2022 -- The Houston high rise condos for sale at The Parklane offer a wide range of services and amenities, as well as a prime location in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods. A high-rise lifestyle holds the promise of more than simply great views, it conjures the image of being pampered, having choices, feeling safe and secure, and enjoying the best amenities without having to do the maintenance. The Parklane has many building amenities for residents to enjoy, many of which are themed around recreation. A state-of-the-art fitness center indoors is an alternative to the outdoor fitness experience. A sparkling swimming pool is surrounded by a pool deck and cabanas, offering the opportunity to get some exercise, or simply to relax and enjoy the Houston climate. A tennis court rounds out the fitness amenities. One of the items high on the wishlist of anyone who spends time away from their home, either on business or for pleasure, is to know the home is safe and secure whilst they are away. This so-called 'lock-and-leave' lifestyle could range from leaving town for a couple of days on a scheduled business trip to being called away unexpectedly and not knowing quite when, as the homeowner, you will return. Knowing that all the communal areas are being maintained, that there is controlled access to The Parklane, and that there is a 24/7 concierge, locking the door and walking away need not be a cause for concern. Homeowners at The Parklane see the meticulous attention to detail and high-quality finishes inside each residence as well as in the shared spaces. Each home has at least one private balcony, kitchens have the Bosch Home Appliance series as standard, with upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouses. Sleek, 36" integrated pull-out hoods above the cooktop allow the cook to close the hood when not in use, providing a flush look with cabinetry. Installing a convenient app allows homeowners to remotely monitor and control their refrigerator, whilst a delay timer function on the dishwasher allows the cycle to run at off-peak hours or when it is most convenient. All kitchens include an induction cooktop with safety benefits, consistent cooking results, and sleek lines contributing to the modern and contemporary aesthetic. Porcelain sinks in the bathroom, as well as a lighted mirror, contribute to the luxury details integrated across the entire floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area and master bedroom, as well as carpets in secondary bedrooms, can be selected from a choice of interior design packages. The packages, which include urban elegance, dynamically bold, classic tempo, and rustic chic, allow homebuyers to immediately customize and tailor their home on purchase. As well as the color of the hardwood flooring, which ranges from light and subtle tones to rich and deep chocolate tones, other choices to be made include the color of the walls, the kitchen countertops, and splashbacks, the fixtures, the bathroom tiles, and the Eggersmann USA cabinetry, all perfectly matched within each theme. Other details which are less immediately obvious also add to the feeling of luxury and an elevated lifestyle, with recessed LED lighting and pre-wiring for smart-home automation.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower has many other advantages, with the prime location near the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, the Museum District, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Hermann Park, the University of Houston, and the light rail placing it in a centralized hub location.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004