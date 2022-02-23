Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, and Downtown Offer a Choice of Interior Design Styles

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- The Houston high-rise condos for sale at The Parklane all have at least one private balcony, with some of the residences having three, offering differing views across Houston. A stunning feature of the prime location at The Parklane is the proximity to Hermann Park, ensuring swift and direct access to the 445 acres of parkland as well as a backdrop that changes constantly with the seasons and offers a relaxed and nature-inspired view. From sunrise to sunset, and from autumnal shades of burnt orange to deep green foliage of the Houston summer, the setting is a contrast to the hustle and bustle of Downtown which is just a short drive away. One-bedroom high-rise residences range in size from 798 interior sq. ft. with a 27 sq. ft. balcony to nearly twice that floor plan with 1,468 interior sq. ft. and balcony spaces which total 97 sq. ft. over three balconies. The three balconies in the largest of the one-bedroom residences are accessible from the dining room, the living room, the master sitting room, and the master bedroom. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet which measures 14' 6" by 6' and a master sitting area is adjacent. From entering the residence, a foyer divides the living space into the main living area on one side with the open-plan dining room, kitchen, and living room, with the master bedroom, master sitting room, and the bathroom on the other side. Three-bedroom residences range in size from 2,082 interior sq. ft. with 128 sq. ft. of balcony space to 2,749 interior sq. ft. with 206 sq. ft. of balcony space.



For larger families, combination units are also available, combining two-floor plans into one larger living space. Homebuyers at The Parkland can tailor their home by choosing from a range of interior design packages which have been selected to offer a range of styles. The interior design packages include details like the color and finish on the Eggersmann USA cabinetry as well as the finish on the porcelain countertops and backsplash in the kitchen, the color of the hardwood floors which cover the main living spaces and the master bedroom, the fixtures, the bathroom tiles, and the color of the walls. All of the residences have laundry facilities with Bosch washing machines and dryers, and kitchen appliances from Bosch which includes a full induction range and oven as well as a ventilating hood, a combined refrigerator and freezer, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Penthouse units are upgraded to Thermador appliances. With floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed LED lighting, and pre-wiring for smart home automation, residences are move-in ready.



Building amenities are designed to make high-rise living at The Parklane as relaxing and enjoyable as possible when in town, and secure when a trip away from home is a regular part of life, for those who want the benefits of a lock-and-leave lifestyle. The swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and outdoor communal areas which include outdoor grilling stations can be enjoyed at any time with none of the worries about maintenance.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower has many other advantages, with the prime location near to the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, the Museum District, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Hermann Park, the University of Houston, and the light rail placing it in a centralized hub location.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004