Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, and Downtown Offer a Luxury High Rise Lifestyle

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- The Houston high rise condos for sale at The Parklane offer a wide range of services and amenities, as well as a prime location in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods. First impressions count, for visitors and residents alike. Stepping into the modern lobby, designed to be stylish and functional, controlled access is one of the security features at The Parlane, and a 24-hour concierge is on hand to help with local information and the organization of activities like moving in. The Parklane offers a luxury shuttle bus service to various pick-up and drop-off locations in the Texas Medical Center, as well as two light rail stops on Houston's Metro Rail network. MetroRail is a convenient and predictable way to travel to Downtown Houston, Midtown, the Museum District, the Texas Medical Center, with over 60 institutions, over 100,000 employees, and millions of visitors each year, the University of Houston, the NRG stadium, Houston's large multi-purpose stadium with a capacity of over 70,000, the BBVA Stadium, and the Theater District. There are regular morning and afternoon schedules that operate Monday through Friday. Located across the street from Hermann Park, residents have direct access to the miles of pathways, with the parkland providing a relaxing backdrop for sweeping views from The Parklane. The residences are one to three-bedroom condominiums, with the option to purchase a combination unit when a bigger floor-plan is wanted. All of the homes have at least one private balcony.



With a choice of interior design packages to select from, there are styles ranging from rustic to modern, with all homes featuring Bosch laundry facilities, a Bosch Home Appliance range in the kitchens, and Eggersmann USA cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom. With natural light in all bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout the main living area and master bedroom, carpet in secondary bedrooms, recessed LED lighting, and pre-wiring for smart-home automation, each home features modern finishes. The Urban Elegance design package comprises a neutral palette with a gradient of color. It includes arctic white stone countertops in the kitchen with medium veining, whitewashed ash wood Eggersmann USA cabinets, sandy grey solid hardwood flooring, light grey walls, glimmer with chrome fixtures, and a lighted mirror in the bathroom. Choosing one of the four design packages as a homebuyer at The Parklane tailors the home for move-in, so the space is customized from Day One.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower has many other advantages, with the prime location near to the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, the Museum District, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Hermann Park, the University of Houston, and the light rail placing it in a centralized hub location.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004