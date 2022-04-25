Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, and Downtown Offer an Elevated Luxury High Rise Lifestyle

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2022 -- The Houston high-rise condos for sale at The Parklane offer a wide range of services and amenities, as well as a prime location in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods. Within walking distance of Houston's famous Museum District and only steps away from Hermann Park, homeowners enjoy a short commute downtown and easy access to public transport, whilst being situated near to cultural attractions and recreational facilities. The Parklane building amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a tennis court, an outdoor fitness experience, a swimming pool with cabanas, outdoor grilling stations, reserved parking, charging stations for electric vehicles, a coffee bar and business lounge, a modern and inviting lobby design with controlled access, a 24-hour concierge, and a luxury shuttle bus service to transport residents to the nearby Texas Medical Center as well as the light rail station. Floor plans are spacious and the one to three-bedroom homes all have at least one private balcony to make the most of the sweeping views. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural light fills the spaces and further maximizes the views of parkland and the Houston skyline. Homebuyers can choose from a variety of interior design packages, and all homes are equipped with high-end cabinetry from Eggersmann USA and kitchen appliances from the Bosch Home Appliance Range including an induction cooktop with independent countdown timers for each cooking zone and precision control for consistent results. Induction cooktops are known to facilitate faster meal preparation, with the heat being transferred directly to the cookware instead of the surface of the cooktop. They are also typically quicker to clean and the sleek finish fits well into the contemporary look of a modern luxury kitchen. With cooking surfaces remaining cool to the touch, they are also considered to be safer than some more traditional cooking surfaces, as well as being energy-efficient. The penthouses have upgraded Thermador appliances. Bosch washers and dryers are also standard in each residence.



Taking a closer look at one of the combined residence floorplans, the D/F combo has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,749 sq ft of interior space, and 206 sq ft of exterior space across four balconies. The master bedroom is a spacious 21' 6" by 15' with a walk-in master closet with dimensions of 9' by 16' 6". An open-concept main living area is perfect for relaxing or entertaining with the entrance foyer opening into a central kitchen area with a kitchen island, a dining area, and the main living room, with two balconies directly accessible from this one space, one of which directly overlooks Hermann Drive and Hermann Park. Attention to detail in the remodeling extends beyond the high-end finishes and appliances to practical solutions like pre-wiring for smart-home automation and recessed LED lighting. Hardwood floors can be found throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, with carpets in the secondary bedrooms.



Nearby Houston Zoo is one of the most popular zoos in the United States, covering 55 acres and housing over 6,000 animals spanning more than 600 species. The Houston Zoo is celebrating 100 years soon, with new exhibits under construction, events to sign up for, and membership available for those who want to support the zoo and intend to visit frequently.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower has many other advantages, with the prime location near the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, the Museum District, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Hermann Park, the University of Houston, and the light rail placing it in a centralized hub location.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:

Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004