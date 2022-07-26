Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, and Downtown Showcase Open-Concept Floor Plans

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The Houston high rise condos for sale at The Parklane offer a wide range of services and amenities, as well as a prime location in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods. Located near the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, Rice Village, and the Museum District, a short commute time is high on the list for many homebuyers moving to Houston. Often, high rise properties are found in a very urban setting, surrounded by other high rise buildings in a concrete jungle with all the associated hustle and bustle that goes with a busy and crowded neighborhood. The Parklane is atypical in that it is adjacent to Hermann Park, without other high rise properties nearby to block the spectacular views. Recognized as a background landmark in many images of Hermann Park, The Parklane has a storied 40-year history in the heart of the Museum District. With millions of visitors each year, Houston's Museum District has 19 museums across four walkable zones. They include the Museum of Fine Arts, the Children's Museum, the Contemporary Arts Museum, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, the Health Museum, the Houston Center for Photography, as well as Houston Zoo, which is one of the most popular zoos in the United States. With over 600 species and 6,000 animals in the 55-acre zoological park, conservation and education play a big role in the day-to-day life at the zoo. Houston Zoo as well as many of the museums offer membership packages for visitors who want to visit frequently.



The high rise lifestyle at The Parklane goes well beyond the stunning views over Hermann Park and on to the Houston skyline, with 5-star building amenities as well as thoughtful and functional additions to all of the homes with laundry facilities, high-end Bosch appliances in the kitchen, and Eggersmann USA cabinetry in every home. The Bosch appliances include an induction cooktop for speedy and consistent results as well as a microwave with features like convenient automatic sensor programs to simplify microwave cooking, being able to fit a 20 oz. cup or a 13" x 9" baking oven pan inside. An app on a smartphone can remotely monitor and control the refrigerator/freezer unit. Homebuyers are able to tailor their one to three-bedroom condominium with a choice of interior design packages, ranging from rustic to contemporary. From modern-looking arctic white kitchen countertops and splashbacks with medium veining to caramel-colored polished stone tiles and dark-tone chocolate hardwood floors, the four interior design packages are as varied as they are stylish. The design packages are Classic Tempo, Rustic Chic, Dynamically Bold, and Urban Elegance. They mix and match the colors of flooring, cabinetry, tiling, fixtures, kitchen countertops, and walls. Every home at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with many of the homes having more. Taking time out to enjoy the sunrise, sunset, fireworks, fresh air, and being well above the road noise and the insects is sure to be a highlight as the seasons change and the foliage in Hermann Park transitions from emerald green through to shades of amber and burnt orange.



There are ample opportunities for exercise at The Parklane without having to drive anywhere, with a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, an outdoor fitness experience, and direct access to Hermann Park, which also has a golf course.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower has many other advantages, with the prime location near the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, the Museum District, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Hermann Park, the University of Houston, and the light rail placing it in a centralized hub location.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004