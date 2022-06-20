Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, and Downtown Showcase Sleek Interior Design

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2022 -- The Houston high rise condos for sale at The Parklane offer a wide range of services and amenities, as well as a prime location in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods. A familiar local landmark, The Parklane has move-in ready one to three-bedroom condominium homes which each have at least one private balcony. Six of the floor plans at The Parklane are one-bedroom homes, ranging in size from 825 sq ft which includes 27 sq ft of balcony space to a spacious 1,565 sq ft which includes 97 sq ft of balcony space spread across three private balconies in Residence J. This largest of the one-bedroom floor plans has a foyer entrance leading into an open-concept living, dining, and kitchen space with two balconies accessible from this space and another accessible from the master bedroom, which also has a master sitting room area and an impressive walk-in closet which measures 14' 6" x 6'. The living area has curved floor-to-ceiling windows maximizing the natural light streaming into the home.



All of the residences at The Parklane have Bosch laundry appliances and Bosch kitchen appliances including an induction cooktop, with upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouses. Recessed LED lighting and pre-wiring for smart-home automation integrate into the home which can be tailored by homebuyers with a choice of interior design packages. With hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and master bedrooms, and carpets throughout the secondary bedrooms, all of the interior design packages combine key features of the home like the color of the flooring, the color of the walls, the type of fixtures within the home, the tiles in the bathroom, the cabinet colors in the kitchen and the bathroom as well as the style of the countertop and splashback in the kitchen which makes an instant and lasting first impression. Modern and contemporary white stone countertops with medium veining add a sophisticated appeal to the Urban Elegance and Dynamically Bold interior design packages, with caramel-colored polished stone in the Classic Tempo package and a rich chocolate-colored stone in the Rustic Chic package making each of the kitchens warm and welcoming, with clean lines and plenty of space to entertain.



One of the attractions of living in a high-rise home is the "lock-and-leave" lifestyle. For residents who travel away from Houston for days or sometimes extended periods of time, there is the reassurance of knowing that The Parklane has controlled access. For help with logistics, the 24-hour concierge is able to provide support with maintenance requests, deliveries, working with contractors, coordinating move-ins, a handyman service, and housekeeping. Floor plans include one-bedroom homes from 825 -1,565 sq ft, two-bedroom homes from 1,230 – 1,820 sq ft, and three-bedroom homes from 2,210 – 2,955 sq ft.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower has many other advantages, with the prime location near the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, the Museum District, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Hermann Park, the University of Houston, and the light rail placing it in a centralized hub location.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high-rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



