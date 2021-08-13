Houston Invoice Factoring and Freight Factoring Companies Offer Services to Improve Cash Flow

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2021 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services and freight factoring across the US from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf Coast, and from the Midwest to the West Coast. Maintaining positive cash flow and keeping a small to medium-sized business out of the red is critical when cash supplies are low and bids are pending on new jobs. Slow-paying customers, where services or goods have been delivered weeks or sometimes months in advance of the invoice due date, become an issue, a worry which takes time to manage and can lead to stress when juggling with other competing priorities. Hiring an accounts receivable specialist or collections employee can add costs to the weekly payroll or can divert attention from the owner's core job if they take on the responsibility. "The secret to success in life is to be ready for opportunity when it comes." – Benjamin Disraeli.



Paying suppliers early could translate into discounts in materials which could ultimately lead to a higher profit margin, and reducing the stress of being able to pay salaries and routine expenses could encourage loyal staff to stay with the business rather than looking for another more stable job. There are always unpredictable costs like vehicle repairs or an increase in gas prices, and these can be difficult to forecast in advance and budget for. Understanding the impact of a cycle in sales, especially with seasonal products which are produced in the run-up to an event and then the sales take a while to convert and show up on the balance sheet, is critical. Making sure commitments are met consistently throughout the busy periods and slower times can be challenging. As Accounts Receivables grow from an increase in sales, there will likely be a positive correlation in demand for cash flow, this results from the need to restock inventory, hire more staff, or pay overtime, to incur shipping charges where the products need to be transported, or any number of factors outside the immediate control of the business owner like a change in taxes, a shortage of a specific material which leads to a rise in prices, or a change in the price of fuel. Invoice factoring is a simple way to generate almost instant cash from an unpaid invoice, and as business factoring is not a loan, it does not add liability on the company balance sheet. Factoring receivable assets is a way to leverage funds that will be received in the future to meet immediate and imminent needs. Every client is different so a tailored plan is drawn up which best fits their unique set of circumstances.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, staffing factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:



Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring specialists

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com