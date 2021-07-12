Houston Invoice Factoring and Medical Staffing Factoring Companies Offer Services to Improve Cash Flow

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services that allow business owners to take control of their cash flow and business decisions at a time when unpaid invoices are due. The invoices may be weeks or even months from being received. Managing the process and tracking the payments is an added overhead to a business owner where their core skills relate more to their business enterprise than to accounting. One of the first actions that can be taken is automating the payment process so that payments can be received electronically instead of by check through the mail. Catamount's invoice factoring program is set up so that when a client is factoring their accounts receivables, personnel at Catamount Funding take on the responsibility for managing past-due reminders and help to improve the timeliness of communication.



When a client cannot find a critical piece of supporting documentation or the invoice itself, the Catamount team electronically shares the information to hasten payment and build a strong and trusting professional relationship. At times when cash flow is a potential issue, not needing to hire a dedicated account manager can ease the pressure on payroll costs or free up time for the business owner. Monitoring the information available through credit reporting agencies is another aspect that Catamount Funding can address to support a client, assessing the current risk of starting or continuing to do business with new or existing clients. Taking the time to review the credit history of a potential client can help protect against future credit losses. As stated on the Catamount Funding website: "With constant pressure to show revenue growth and profitability, businesses can't afford to ignore their trade receivables. It has been shown that when businesses relax their payment and credit requirements they are likely to experience a significant reduction in cash flow and a decline in the profitability of their business." It is also true that planning ahead with some of the strategy decisions alleviates stress and can help even out periods of the year when sales are low or conversely when sales are high which translates into a higher outlay before the delay in receiving payment for delivered goods or services.



Ironically, a period of growth at a company can lead to the biggest build-up in accounts receivables. Whereas the unpaid invoices are undoubtedly seen as an asset in the balance sheets, they cannot be leveraged to expand premises, buy inventory, pay for fuel, repair vehicles, or pay staff. Invoice factoring related to a fleet and transportation of goods specifically is known as freight factoring, freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. With unique sets of challenges facing each sector of business, the team at Catamount Funding has the experience to look at every client as truly unique, tailoring a solution to their individual needs.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:

Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring specialists

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com