Houston Invoice Factoring and Medical Staffing Factoring Companies Offer Services to Leverage Accounts Receivables

Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services that allow business owners to convert their accounts receivables into almost immediate cash. Providing services or products on credit results in outstanding invoices which can take weeks or months to be paid. During the time the invoice is outstanding, it is important to maintain strong communication with the client, and this ongoing relationship demands attention, and therefore time, which has to be spent to ensure the payment is made in a timely manner and the paperwork is up to date. One of the major advantages of factoring with Catamount Funding is the knowledge that when factoring an account, the Catamount team takes on the responsibility of a professional built-in account receivable manager in terms of communication, tracking, and managing the collection of funds punctually and efficiently. A simple change such as offering a new payment method can save time and stress. Paying invoices via ACH or wire transfer negates the need to worry about miscommunication when one party says they have paid and the service provider hasn't received the payment, which could be due to a delay in the mail service if the check was posted.



The team at Catamount are professionals who specialize in these transactions and have seen that the average collection period of a new client may shorten by as much as 2-4 weeks. This allows the business owner to focus on their core skills and not worry about hiring a staff member to follow up on the open invoices. It may be that offering credit terms is the clinching factor in a deal and as a relationship builds between the client and a regular customer, it can become the normal way to do business. Ironically, as sales increase, accounts receivables also increase, with a greater balance of invoices yet to be paid. This can prove challenging when expenses are due like taxes, insurance, vehicle maintenance, and another cost common to most businesses large and small, staffing costs. Medical staff factoring, temporary staffing factoring, and factoring for oilfield contractors are in high demand currently. Energy factoring and factoring for oilfield services are locally important for Houston which is the city that Catamount Funding is based, however, Catamount also extends its services across the US with several regions including the Rocky Mountain area, the West Coast, The Midwest, and of course the Gulf Coast. In addition to invoice factoring and purchase order financing, which involves a credit advance to facilitate a transaction when "cash upfront" is the only acceptable payment method, consulting services, accounting and bookkeeping services, as well as equipment financing, are also offered.



The team has experience across a broad range of business sectors and Catamount is a Member of the International Factoring Association. The principals at Catamount Funding collectively have over 50 years of experience in the financial and accounts receivable factoring industries, allowing them to tailor solutions for each unique client. Understanding what it means to run a business and being able to see the business holistically is key to developing an action plan, with open and honest communication central to the relationship. Factoring invoices is one way to improve cash flow in order to grow a business, and it can also be a strategy to stay afloat when economic challenges are proving difficult.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, staffing factoring, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring specialists

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com