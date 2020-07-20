Houston Invoice Factoring Companies and Texas Factoring Services See Business Receivable Factoring Offer an Alternative to Traditional Loans at Catamount Funding

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offer invoice factoring services to help business owners leverage assets on their balance sheet which have yet to be paid by their customers. It is ironic that a problem with cash flow could coincide with a period of growth or success. The root cause could be money being locked up in unpaid invoices for weeks or even months. The money will be received in the future, although in the meantime, the company has to operate with reduced funds which may be necessary to bid on future work or to buy stock to secure upcoming orders. There are inevitably other expenses in addition such as payroll, rent, taxes, and insurance as well as unforeseen costs which could be incurred through vehicle repairs or an outside influence like an increase in the price of fuel or a key component. Planning ahead to cope with any scenario can be difficult or impossible to quantify. Seemingly small changes like a change in personnel could affect the budget as a new team member is on-boarded and trained before they become a productive member of the team. Invoice factoring is a financial transaction whereby the company which has the invoices outstanding can sell those same invoices to a factoring company for a fee. The outstanding invoices are then collected by the factoring company and almost immediate cash can be returned to the business to sustain operation or kick start a growth initiative. Longer payment terms on invoices are a powerful incentive for loyal customers to keep doing business so invoice factoring services can bridge the gap when an injection of cash is essential. When outstanding invoices are factored, no debt is incurred, the transaction is a sale. Making timely decisions and embracing change empowers the business owner to adapt to new situations, having working capital to be able to re-focus attention on the core business and reduce stress around money yet to be received. Texas factoring companies may offer services across a broader geographical area so Dallas factoring companies and Houston factoring companies like Catamount Funding are headquartered in Texas and offer services across many regions of the US including the Gulf Coast region, the West Coast region, the Midwest region, and the Rocky Mountain region.



Traditional commercial loans can take a long time to set up whereas invoice factoring is a quick process. Applications can be submitted online and the client can decide which invoices are factored, there is no contract to lock in all invoices from a particular client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding, Inc.

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in invoice factoring and is an accounts receivable factoring company suited to the small or medium-sized business owner. A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services. They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



