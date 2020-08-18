Houston Invoice Factoring Companies and Texas Factoring Services Transform Challenging Financial Times with Opportunities to Improve Cash Flow

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to help business owners sustain or grow their business in challenging times. When the economy is struggling and invoices are outstanding, unpredictable expenses can present themselves such as vehicle repairs, increased fuel costs, or an increase in the price of a key product. At this time, invoices may be due in weeks or even months, and an injection of cash is required to kick start the business. Invoice factoring is a mechanism used by businesses to convert unpaid invoices into almost immediate cash through a process known as invoice factoring, or business factoring. The invoice factoring company takes on the management of the unpaid invoices and provides cash, minus a fee, in return. This can be summed up by thinking of the transaction as a discounted sale of the company's receivables. The discount is the agreed fee paid to the factoring company for the transaction which accelerates the cash flow to the business. This is not the same as a bank loan and the application process is simple. The factoring agreement can be tailored to individual clients so it is a good fit across many business sectors and industries including, but not limited to, trucking, where freight factoring is a major part of Catamount's day-to-day business, construction, oilfield services, welding, cable wiring, landscaping, technology, manufacturing, plumbing, pipe fitting, electrical contracting, and underground utilities.



A good example of how the process works is transportation. When a load is hauled for a client and then an invoice is sent out, that invoice may not be due for a month or even a few months, especially if the client is a regular customer and there is a great working relationship. In order to haul the load, the truck must be ready, in good repair, and the fuel must be purchased before the journey begins. The driver must also be paid for their time to make the delivery. This initial, up-front outlay can cause a cash flow problem when the money to offset the costs is due to arrive in as much as 90 days' time. Factoring those invoices to a business factoring company like Catamount Funding converts the outstanding invoice into a source of cash that can then be leveraged to bid for a new business or pay off expenses. The Catamount website has testimonials from clients who have benefitted from the invoice factoring services. One example is from Angelos, employed in an oilfield trucking business. He says "Without Catamount we would not be where we are today ... period. They have been a tremendous help and are very supportive".



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding, Inc.

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in invoice factoring and is an accounts receivable factoring company suited to the small or medium-sized business owner. A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services. They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:

Catamount Funding, Inc.

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com