Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Empower Businesses to Maximize Their Potential Through Business Receivable Factoring

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offer invoice factoring services to help business owners sustain or grow their business in challenging times. When a business requires an injection of cash and revenue is locked in invoices that are not due to be paid imminently, it can be difficult to bid on new work, win new clients, and maintain a strong relationship with existing clients. Running a business is a complex balance of tasks, made more difficult when cash flow is an issue. One of the top priorities for any company is retaining high-quality staff, so payroll inevitably rises to the top of the list when looking at a balance sheet. For business owners who manage a fleet of vehicles to do their business, the roadworthiness of the vehicles is a safety issue as well as a requirement for reliability and managing the logistics of delivering on time.



Freight factoring, otherwise known as transportation factoring uses invoice factoring services to turn unpaid invoices into almost immediate cash. This is one of the major parts of Catamount's day-to-day business. The money can be used to pay staff, pay for fuel, repair vehicles, pay taxes, pay vendors on time, and bid for new business. Importantly, the business owner no longer has the distraction of worrying which day the invoice payments will arrive and doesn't have to put the running on the business effectively on hold. They are able to re-channel their efforts into their core business without the stress of worrying about how to operate in the short term. This could also mean there is an opportunity to take advantage of a deal for buying products in advance or in bulk, translating into future healthier profit margins. Sometimes offering longer payment terms on invoices is a sign of trust and of a strong client relationship, invoice factoring is a way to be able to continue offering up to 90 days for payments to be due, without sacrificing the ability to maintain or develop the business. Simply click on the 'Get Started' tab on the Catamount website to apply online. Starting the process is a call, an email, or a click away.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



