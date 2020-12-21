Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Offer Business Receivable Factoring to Get Through Seasonal Growth in Product Demand

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to help small and medium-sized businesses overcome short-term cash flow problems which are caused when invoices have been sent to clients but are not due to be paid for a few weeks or months. This can become particularly evident around the holidays when shopping habits change, requiring stock to be shipped earlier and more frequently, higher sales are expected, and increased activity is seen condensed into a sales opportunity where the marketplace may be very competitive. This coincides with the time of year when an advertising budget may also be a priority, pulling funds down to lower than optimal. One way to leverage the outstanding invoices is through accounts receivable financing, a transaction where a business can sell their accounts receivables (unpaid invoices) to a factoring company at a discount.



Where strong client relationships have been built and it is important to maintain a dialogue, the business owners are still able to participate in collecting the money due on their sold accounts once the due date arrives. Factoring is a quick and easy process that is utilized by a wide range of industries, at any phase of the business development from start-up, to ramping up production or investing in extra vehicles for a fleet, to keeping inventory in stock ready for the next order or buying in bulk when there is a discount being offered, to the everyday expenses that every business owner shares like paying staff on time, taxes, and having enough in reserve to deal with the unexpected like an increase in fuel costs, an investment in the website, or extra staffing costs as new hires are recruited and trained. The pressure of waiting for the invoices to be paid does more than delay the logistics in transferring money into the account, it diverts time and attention away from the core business and can be stressful. The invoice factoring program offered by Catamount Funding has a mechanism that provides a professional built-in account receivable manager, ensuring the process is efficient, smooth, and expedited where possible, without the client incurring additional charges to hire an account manager to handle the communication and logistics for them.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.



