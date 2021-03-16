Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Offer Transportation Factoring and Small Business Factoring

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to a broad range of industries. When asked what type of business a typical factoring client operates, there is no generic answer as the range of businesses is so broad. That is because many sectors of business encounter the same fundamental challenge with cash flow when invoices are issued and then not due for a matter of weeks or sometimes up to 3 months. This delay in receiving payment when a product or service has been delivered can make day-to-day logistics difficult for landscapers, welders, staffing companies, fabricators, electrical contractors, plumbers, mechanical contractors, construction companies, technology providers, trucking companies, and any other company that has regular outgoings like payroll or maintenance costs.



Invoice factoring is a way to leverage the unpaid balances and use them as accounts receivables to get cash back almost immediately in return for a fee. Once the invoices are factored, the responsibility to collect the outstanding payment is taken on by the factoring company, which can alleviate stress and save time, allowing the business owner to focus on their own core business instead of trying to protect a healthy cash flow. Sometimes, even when plans are made well into the future, circumstances change. These could be within the business like a high staff turnover which results in time lost through training, or equipment failures which are costly to fix and require downtime which delays production, or external to the business like an increase in fuel prices when the business is centered around transportation and fuel is a necessary and essential day-to-day requirement.



To use an example from a manufacturing company, it may be a requirement to have materials already in stock within a warehouse before bidding on a future job that demands a quick turnaround. Having the cash available in advance could be the difference between winning the contract and not being able to submit a bid for the work. By purchasing invoices at a small discount, invoice factoring companies like Catamount Funding, based in Houston with service regions across the US from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest and West Coast, kick start cash flow to enhance growth opportunities and facilitate new sales without worrying about capital constraints. Catamount Funding finances companies with proven experience in their field, even if that company is a start-up. They understand that decisions that are made today will shape and influence the roadmap for the future of the business. Catamount's principals have over 50 years of experience in the financial and accounts receivable factoring industries. Their mission "is to provide an alternative source of working capital for the small and medium-size business owner while placing a strong emphasis on the client relationship as it relates to commitment, responsiveness, and flexibility."



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:

Catamount Funding, Inc. - Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com