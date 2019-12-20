Houston Invoice Factoring Services from Catamount Funding Span Service Industries Including Construction Factoring, Freight Factoring, Business Factoring

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Factoring companies in Houston TX are in the center of a dynamic work environment with many business sectors facing the same challenges with cash flow as invoices are awaiting payment. For some industries, there is also an added seasonal challenge as stock is increased prior to a period of expected high sales, or a temporary rise in operating costs as the price of fuel increases. Catamount Funding, one of the premier Houston invoice factoring companies in Texas, operates across multiple regions of the US offering business factoring services where unpaid invoices can be converted, for a fee, into almost immediate cash. Invoice factoring is a solution for a broad range of industries ranging from energy factoring to transportation factoring, otherwise known as freight factoring or freight bill factoring, to construction factoring and services extended to landscaping companies, staffing companies, technology companies, pipeline companies, and many other business sectors where a temporary cash-flow shortage can cause a problem with the purchase of stock, the delivery of orders, the payment of staff, the repairs required to a vehicle, or the investment needed to maintain day-to-day operations. Invoice factoring is also a potential solution when the business plan calls for an increase in investment to grow a small business, where the injection of cash and increase in production is a necessary precursor to the increase in sales and the revenue it will generate. Invoice factoring services also allow busy business owners to refocus their attention on their business instead of dedicating their time to tracking the unpaid invoices and juggling dates to gauge when a payment can be made. The team at Catamount Funding has experience across a broad range of business sectors to tailor a factoring solution for each unique client. In addition, the client can then choose which invoices are factored without being locked into a contract for a particular client. Their website has detailed information about the services offered and also testimonials from previous clients.



Catamount Funding respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



