Houston IT Firm CITOC One of Initial Members of the Apple Consultants Network

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2012 -- Nowadays, it seems like there is a computer in every business around the nation. So, qualified IT support is a must, particularly for Apple computers. CITOC recognized the need for qualified Apple IT support in the Houston area and was one of the first firms to become involved in the Apple Consultants Network (ACN).



"CITOC is part of the first 100 partners to inaugurate the ACN. The organization requires certifications from other vendors before anyone can become a member, so clients know the ACN crew is very well rounded" according to CITOC Owner BJ Farmer.



The ACN brings together the best Apple independent service organizations and IT consulting firms that support Apple technologies and the solutions developed by partners. In order to be part of this group, a member must be Apple technologies certified. The ACN Consultant Locator allows users and clients to search for and find Apple-certified professionals who are proficient in providing customized IT support for their office.



CITOC provides IT services in the Houston, TX area. As a member of the ACN, and the Mobility Technical Competency (MTC) from Microsoft, enables CITOC to plan, deploy and control iPhones and iPads on enterprise networks.



About CITOC

CITOC is a leader across all IT consulting companies in Houston, Texas. If you'd like to have a free consultation on managed and IT solutions, contact us at http://www.citoc.com or call 713.490.5000.



