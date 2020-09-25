Houston Luxury High Rise Condos at the Parklane Offer Panoramic Downtown and Parkland Views with First-Class Amenities and a Prime Hermann Park Location

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- The Parklane condo tower offers luxury living in the Museum District, one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods for good reason. Not only is the Hermann Park location at the hub of a cultural hotspot in Houston, but it also puts residents a short commute away from the world-renowned Texas Medical Center and the local educational centers of Rice University, Texas Southern University, and the University of Houston. The Parklane offers a complimentary luxury shuttle bus service to the Texas Medical Center and the light rail station.



The Houston full amenity condos boast low monthly maintenance dues with many services and amenities designed to make The Parklane lifestyle sophisticated and eclectic. With a swimming pool, cabanas, a tennis court, an outdoor fitness experience, and outdoor grills for entertaining or simply enjoying an alfresco meal, enjoying the sights and sounds of being in Houston's iconic 35-story condo towers extends to every residence which all have at least one private balcony. Indoors, the stunning lobby is welcoming and sleek with controlled access and a 24-hour concierge. From relaxing in the coffee bar, working in the business lounge, and working out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, the attention to detail and meticulous planning include practical details like private storage available per residence and electric vehicle charging stations. An added bonus is the direct access to the famed Hermann Park for running trails, golf, and an abundance of culture.



The proximity to the park not only makes the location seem less of a 'hustle and bustle' city location, but it also affords magnificent and relaxing views extending across acres of greenery. With design packages ranging from Eternally Bold, to Rustic Chic, Classic Tempo, and Divinely Urban, homebuyers get the opportunity to stamp their personality on the remodeled units, choosing design highlights such as backsplash details, hardwood floor colors, cabinet colors, and fixtures. The sales center for these Museum District condos for sale is open daily and select condos are move-in ready. With floor plans ranging from one bedroom to three, The Parklane is an exciting location for students, staff, medical professionals, families, and culture-lovers alike.



About The Parklane

Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004