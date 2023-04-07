Houston Managed IT Service Providers Offer IT Services Including Roadmaps to Achieve Cybersecurity Compliance and IT Project Management Support

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2023 -- IT companies in Houston, TX offer computing support to clients so they can focus on their core business and do not need to become experts in the field of information technology. Each business is unique, and therefore a proactive IT strategy should not necessarily be a carbon copy of an existing plan for another client. As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR listens to the unique business requirements and the plans for the future, so a customized IT roadmap can be developed, bridging the gaps between the current IT landscape and the future goal. In order to assess the baseline IT health of a new client, AVATAR assesses over 320 indicators in order to propose a plan which will aim to improve IT stability, leading to a lower incidence of IT issues, and an improved risk management framework to operate within. Some indicators may be of critical importance to one company, and meaningless to another, so it is important to focus on the key performance indicators which will drive value for that individual client, examples could be higher customer satisfaction or a higher resolution rate within one working day. Importantly, these indicators can be quantitatively measured so they can be tracked over time, typically every three months. At regular reviews, the IT improvements can be weighed in a conversation based on factual data.



By assigning a dedicated virtual CIO to their clients, AVATAR is able to contribute business management experience along with their information technology knowledge and perspective. This relationship builds over time as there is a single point of contact to ensure that what happens today in the company is supporting the business objectives of the future. Where IT is a critical part of running a business, blending IT into the business seamlessly reinforces the brand message whilst delivering all of the assurances clients need, like the safety of their data and the timeliness of a response if there are issues. Houston cybersecurity and cybersecurity compliance are hot topics across many industry sectors, with requirements being introduced that are mandatory rather than optional. In today's rapidly changing and interconnected information technology networks, being one step ahead of a cyber threat is always better than being one step behind. When speaking about cybersecurity operations, a representative from AVATAR explained: "We provide a security operations center (SOC) to monitor, prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats 24x7x365. Our SOC team monitors and protects the organization's assets including intellectual property, personnel data, business systems, and brand integrity." Minimizing cybersecurity threats and IT issues is a proven way to manage predictable investment, with unexpected disruption often being costly and highly unpredictable in nature. Houston Managed Service Providers are able to develop an IT environment where cyber security is one of the pillars supporting the client's business.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



Online: https://avatarmanagedservices.com/

Email: info@avatarmanagedservices.com

Telephone: 281-999-1300

Address: 7102 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W, Suite 210 Houston, TX 77064