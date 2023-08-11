Houston Managed IT Service Providers Offer IT Services, IT Support, and Plans to Achieve Cybersecurity Compliance

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2023 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR Managed Services are Houston cybersecurity experts, acting as Houston cybersecurity solution providers for clients across a wide range of business sectors. The role information technology plays in a business may vary, and some types of operation have been quicker to adopt IT solutions than others. For companies like construction firms, moving towards a paperless environment is underway, switching from traditional physical folders to a more complex solution which can keep all stakeholders up to date in an instant. Construction projects typically involve people with a wide range of skills including architects, project managers, contractors, suppliers, and clients. Keeping files up to date and providing regular updates to stakeholders can minimize risk and ensure everyone is kept up to date if there are delays, challenges, changes in the budget, or newly discovered opportunities. Construction IT solutions may include a way to store large documents and share documents securely, protecting sensitive data. There are many technical solutions to secure data which include using secure sites, protecting access to documents with passwords, encrypting data, multi-factor authentication, and being careful where data is accessed from. Secure and efficient communication is critical when collaborating on a project.



IT can also help with day-to-day operational processes, helping to streamline maintenance and automate tasks that may have been manual in the past. Houston Managed Service Providers such as AVATAR Managed Services look to provide information technology support in multiple ways. As well as introducing systems that are fit for purpose and support a proactive IT strategy which will make transitions ahead easier, the systems are supplemented with staff training and documentation, educating operators on how to use the systems and also what to do when something unexpected may have happened. Adhering to cybersecurity compliance regulations is important and there are new cyber threats being discovered frequently, keeping data safe and secure requires diligence and then ongoing maintenance to install patches, update software versions, and keep staff appraised of procedures and methods of working. When new staff joins the company, providing guidance on the cyber security in place and training on how to use company resources should be a top priority. With experience working with construction companies and clients across many other industry sectors, AVATAR understands the use cases a client may benefit from and can leverage their experience to create a tailored roadmap that is customized. An account manager works closely with the client to understand the status quo and the planned future state. An assessment of IT health currently gives a baseline of metrics against hundreds of indicators, which can then be regularly reexamined to show progress. One of the primary reasons a company looks to quantify its IT roadmap is to understand and control the risk they are operating with and the predicted IT spend. A cohesive and focused IT strategy looks to minimize risk and maximize return on investment, at the same time as safeguarding data.



As a Houston managed IT provider, AVATAR works alongside clients from many industry sectors including healthcare, law, manufacturing, engineering, professional services, banking institutions, construction, and distribution. By assessing the current implementation of centralized services such as IT monitoring, database patch updates for security, disaster recovery in the event of a system loss, cloud services, backup strategies, cybersecurity, change management, and all of the related processes, AVATAR looks to add value by taking away, integrating, or automating repetitive operational tasks. Working smarter to plan ahead, ensure communication is concise and clear, minimize risk, and maximize return on investment can be impactful for any company where information technology is an important, if not critical, part of the company dynamic.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and helps create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



Contact Details for Houston managed IT services and Houston cybersecurity:

Online: https://avatarmanagedservices.com/

Email: info@avatarmanagedservices.com

Telephone: 281-999-1300

Address: 7102 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W, Suite 210 Houston, TX 77064