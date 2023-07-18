Houston Managed IT Service Providers Offer IT Services, IT Support, and Roadmaps to Achieve Cybersecurity Compliance

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2023 -- Houston Managed Service Providers such as AVATAR Managed Services look to provide information technology support throughout a business, facilitating day-to-day operations as well as building a strategy for the future. The IT landscape is evolving constantly, so a solution that worked well when implemented several years ago may now be outdated. This could be evident if new cybersecurity compliance requirements cannot be met, or it may be that a new solution could do the same job at a fraction of the cost. As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR supports its clients in all aspects of information technology, so understanding the history and future goals of the company is as important as understanding the current IT architecture. With a clear picture of why the existing IT structure was put in place and how it may have to adapt in the future, an assessment of the baseline IT health can be the starting point for a set of improvements designed to optimize the suitability of the hardware and software being used, as well as the processes involved. With over three hundred measurable indicators being assessed, AVATAR assigns dedicated account managers to tailor a plan which is specific to the client's needs, honing in on the indicators and key performance metrics which they value the most. It is likely that some of the prioritized business requirements include enhancements or modifications that will be client-facing, and some will be transparent to clients yet will enable the company to work more efficiently, or with better audit trails. When IT issues occur, they can be serious in nature, with unpredictable costs incurred, especially when the problem relates to cybersecurity. Cost, in this context, can be in money, time, and reputational damage. AVATAR Managed Services are cybersecurity experts, acting as Houston cybersecurity solution providers for clients across many industries. Cybersecurity is certainly a field where prevention is better than mitigation, although it can be hard to stay current as the threats are also constantly evolving and adapting to try to break through safeguards put in place. Being in compliance with a cyber-insurance policy is required, and it is equally important to understand how to recognize a potential problem and know how to escalate that in a timely manner. A proactive IT strategy with clear planning and regular reporting helps to reduce the number of unplanned outages, increasing IT stability and predictability so that costs can be managed and all stakeholders feel adequately informed.



As a Houston managed IT provider, AVATAR works alongside clients from many industry sectors including healthcare, law, manufacturing, engineering, professional services, banking institutions, construction, and distribution. By assessing the current implementation of centralized services such as IT monitoring, database patch updates for security, disaster recovery in the event of a system loss, cloud services, backup strategies, cybersecurity, change management, and all of the related processes, AVATAR look to add value by taking away, integrating, or automating repetitive operational tasks. Working smarter to plan ahead, ensure communication is concise and clear, minimize risk, and maximize return on investment can be impactful for any company where information technology is an important, if not critical, part of the company dynamic.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and helps create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



