Houston Managed IT Service Providers Offer IT Services, IT Support, and Strategies to Achieve and Then Retain Cybersecurity Compliance

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2023 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR supports its clients with a tailored plan to optimize the use of information technology. Integrated through many aspects of a business, IT plays a critical role in keeping day-to-day operations running smoothly. With several industry sectors starting to require adherence to cybersecurity compliance, companies may need to document and provide evidence to show that they manage client data and confidential data securely. AVATAR Managed Services are Houston cybersecurity experts, acting as Houston cybersecurity solution providers for clients across many industries, such as banking institutions, law firms, construction companies, manufacturers and distributors, and a range of professional services. Some parts of an IT implementation may have common themes, but all are likely to require unique planning and meticulous attention to detail in order to fully optimize the role IT can play in supporting the business. When assessing the needs of a new client, AVATAR uses hundreds of metrics to determine a baseline IT health score. This can then be measured over time to show improvements as changes are made. Houston Managed Service Providers such as AVATAR take their expertise to support the current needs of the business while also planning for the future, as the tools are always evolving and costs can be more easily predicted when a proactive IT strategy is followed. Just as technology changes rapidly, so does the threat of a cyber attack, with vulnerabilities in a system constantly being searched for. IT companies in Houston, TX support their clients by trying to prevent any cybersecurity breaches, however, it is important to have a plan in place in case something does happen, and to make sure that staff are well-trained about the potential dangers of a malicious data breach, and how they can report any suspicious activity promptly, as early identification could be key to remediating the problem sooner, with less cost in terms of money and reputational damage.



Information Technology is sometimes seen as a complicated overhead, however, it can truly enable a company to work "smarter, not harder", freeing up staff to work on their core business. Moving from a paper filing system in folders and cabinets to an electronic file system allows colleagues to access data from multiple locations and allows for better version control, eliminating some of the simple and obvious problems like printed copies of documents being allowed to go out of date, having a document stored in several places so that when an update is made, they all need to be updated, losing a document, not being able to password protect access to a document, or physical destruction of the document in a fire or flood.

For companies such as healthcare providers, a comprehensive IT roadmap would ensure that there are scalable solutions for facilities or practices of any size, full compliance with HIPPA standards, enhanced security and protection from cyber threats, and minimal downtime of servers and the network, ensuring availability of data is paramount. When maintenance work or changes are required, it is best to define a low usage window to action those changes and provide notification in advance so that records can be accessed and copied if they will be required at the time of the outage.



About AVATAR Managed Services



AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



