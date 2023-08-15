Houston Managed Service Provider Designs Cybersecurity Compliance Solutions and Managed IT Services to Drive Efficiencies Through IT Support and Strategy

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2023 -- Cyber threats don't disappear when a shift ends or for the weekend, so data protection needs to be in place all the time. As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services retain a focus on data protection and cybersecurity around the clock. They have a security operations center, or SOC, that can respond to security threats 24x7x365. This gives clients peace of mind knowing that cybersecurity experts are on hand to immediately start to asses and then mitigate any security breaches. Proactive avoidance of an issue is obviously the best course of action, and AVATAR encourages clients to adopt a proactive IT strategy in order to stay one step ahead of threats, however, in a rapidly evolving IT landscape, it is always best to plan for a scenario when a risk becomes an actual issue. AVATAR leverages its Threat Intelligence Team to assess the cyber threats continually, strengthening the security profile of the company step by step. Depending on the starting point, it may take several iterations to bring the cyber security up to a level that meets compliance regulations and offers the best protection for all types of data which could be stored. As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR works with clients to first create a baseline IT health score that looks at hundreds of metrics that can be quantitatively measured. This gives a sound starting point for IT improvements such that the tests can be repeated after six months or a year to show where improvements have been made, and likewise, where metrics have slipped lower on the scale. This is not necessarily a bad thing as the individual numbers need to be understood in context. For instance, whereas it is clear that an average customer satisfaction score should always increase in number, the average time taken to pick up a client call would improve if the number of seconds decreased. There is also a set of unique requirements for each client: what is important to one client, even if they are in the same business sector, may not hold the same level of importance at this particular time in the company's growth. AVATAR assign an account manager to fully understand where the client's company is now, and where they want to be, so the priorities and short-term goals can become an immediate focus. Houston cybersecurity is likely to be high on everyone's list, and with their extensive experience upgrading, redesigning, and implementing cybersecurity solutions for a wide range of clients, AVATAR understands how to manage the risks and schedule the changes required to raise the bar today and set the company up for continued success tomorrow.



Even with general principles to follow, the details of how an IT solution is implemented can be crucial. The importance of comprehensive documentation and timely training should be considered, as should the guideline to only assign permissions to staff who need them in order to do their job. If everyone needs read access to data, but only a few people need edit access, then it makes sense to not only restrict access in order to avoid human error, but also to keep an audit trail so that edits or changes can be tracked and logged in case the records need to be stored or there is a problem later, and troubleshooting is required. Setting up the processes is as important as the safeguards and the correct operational procedures that will be used on a day-to-day basis. AVATAR has a holistic approach to IT solutions and offers support across the technical as well as the human aspects of the business.



Some changes in infrastructure or the development of new applications may be seamless to clients, whilst there are other client-facing changes that can not only improve the IT health of the system, but they can also improve the client experience. Being confident with an IT approach that is secure and fit for purpose can improve the productivity of staff and engagement with valued customers. The concept of a Houston IT Helpdesk that acts as a productivity center as well as a troubleshooter when there are problems allows the scope of managed services to impact day-to-day business in a tangible way.



As one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment, to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed built on the commitment to help the client's business grow while being secure.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provide IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a holistic view of Houston IT services, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR's staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are kept up to date. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.



AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support and managed IT services than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



Contact Details for Houston managed IT services and Houston cybersecurity:

Online: https://avatarmanagedservices.com/

Email: info@avatarmanagedservices.com

Telephone: 281-999-1300

Address: 7102 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W, Suite 210 Houston, TX 77064