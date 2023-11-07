Houston Managed Service Provider Designs Cybersecurity Compliance Solutions and Managed IT Services to Drive Productivity and Reduce Operational Risk

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- Identifying and quantifying risk is an important part of business operations in a constantly evolving IT landscape. Being able to document and share the risks with a key group of stakeholders helps the decision-makers determine if action is required or if they are willing to accept a risk. Even in circumstances or projects where multiple risks have been identified, they may never become actual issues. As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services recommends a proactive IT strategy and a robust planning process to minimize risk. Considering each aspect of managed IT service support and how it can be applied to a unique business scenario can help to minimize the number of outages and incidents, which in turn can improve the company's reputation and make the IT spending budget more predictable. Discerning customers expect and demand accountability when they enter into a business transaction or relationship that entails disclosing personal information. Privacy Acts and Data Security Standards are increasingly regulated to protect consumers. As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR understands how catastrophic a data breach or cyber attack can be in terms of time lost, escalating costs to resolve an urgent issue, stress, and reputational damage. Whilst prevention is always preferable, having a documented plan that is well understood and familiar to all employees in case something happens, is important. Cybersecurity threats vary and can present in many guises, from an attack on database information to stealing personally identifiable information or passwords to malicious attempts to undermine a business through physical attacks or the introduction of malware into a critical system. As more industries mandate minimum requirements for cybersecurity, there is a need to document and record the precautions being taken as well as merely integrating the measures into the systems. In addition, when systems comply in terms of software, hardware, or network components, there must be staff awareness and compliance around who uses the systems, who is granted access to the systems, who can make changes to the system, and how the day-to-day operations are carried out. AVATAR Managed Services have the experience to help solve more than the questions around which technical building blocks need to be put in place, their philosophy is to support the business as a complete system, with consideration given to training, operational procedures, contingency plans, disaster recovery plans, risk management, budget planning, upcoming challenges, and upcoming opportunities.



There are many types of cyber attacks including overwhelming systems with so much traffic that genuine clients are effectively blocked from accessing the system and vulnerabilities that are discovered over time which must be protected against through software patching on the servers, but essentially a client does not need, or want, to understand the details or the complexity involved, they are looking to engage with a business they trust on all levels against any kind of threat. AVATAR helps their clients improve their security credentials and also the communication that helps them convey that message to potential clients, regulators, and auditors alike.



Clients interested in finding out more can start by requesting additional information either online or by calling the AVATAR team. From server and network management to disaster recovery planning, IT strategy and Houston IT Helpdesk support, which includes troubleshooting and the capability to increase productivity through a smarter adoption of information technology, AVATAR sharpens a client's competitive edge by optimizing the power and potential savings IT can deliver.



As one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment, to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed built on the commitment to help the client's business grow while being secure.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provide IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a holistic view of Houston IT services, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR's staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are kept up to date. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.



AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



