Houston Managed Service Provider Designs Cybersecurity Compliance Solutions and Managed IT Services to Update Legacy Systems and Drive IT Innovation

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2023 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services recommends a proactive IT strategy for clients across multiple business sectors in order to stay current and make the most of the rapidly evolving tools available to support day-to-day operations. With information technology being such an integral part of business processes, it is vitally important to be diligent when adhering to cybersecurity guidelines, and in some industry sectors, compliance may be measured and mandated. This helps to protect sensitive data and also can be cited by the company as an insurance that they do adopt standards put forward, bolstering their reputation. As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR understands that innovation and change inevitably introduce cost, in terms of time and money, as well as risk. Although any change can be seen to trigger a risk, refusal to change when the IT landscape is changing constantly is also a risk. Making sure that the risk does not develop into an actual issue is a skill whereby the risk factors are minimized where possible. There are many strategies that are common across IT change, and then there are industry, location, or personnel-specific considerations to layer on top. AVATAR has the experience to leverage its extensive knowledge to tailor a plan that is unique to a particular client. There are some common principles that help clients navigate their roadmap which can be introduced as part of an improvement plan for the overall IT health of the company. Starting with a baseline measurement of hundreds of indicators, the goal is not simply to take every low score and improve it, but rather to understand which key metrics drive return on investment and value to that particular system. If customer retention is high on the list of goals, then customer satisfaction scores and the number of problems solved within four hours for instance may be of a higher value. This is particularly important when a small subset of repeat customers make up a relatively high proportion of the business turnover. For business models where repeat orders are not as common and their success is determined by reaching new prospects on a daily basis, then other metrics such as how many calls are answered within 20 seconds, or how many new leads can be entered into a database may be more useful.



The concept of a Houston IT Helpdesk sees a business where their core competency is outside of IT build a trusting relationship with a managed service provider who can provide timely answers, helping to strategize for the future as well as refine the predictability of what can be upgraded and managed over time, as well as how much that is likely to cost. Speaking in terms that are easy to comprehend with direct application examples is always more useful than using countless acronyms and jargon, which can make a conversation on information technology daunting to someone who is unfamiliar with that terminology.



Managing the processes around the implemented IT solutions is just as important. Making sure that staff are adequately trained to perform their role and feel empowered to protect the company by being aware of cybercrime attempts and feeling equipped to take action if something suspicious happens is a part of the bigger holistic picture that AVATAR can support clients with. Developing robust procedures that are centrally stored with a clear revision history and working to the principle of only granting the necessary permissions to job roles and no more are simple examples that can make a big difference to the ongoing delivery of a product or service. A representative from AVATAR states: "Business Applications are Constantly Changing. For 30 years, AVATAR has implemented applications on-premises, hosted, and in the cloud. We bring a wide range of front- and back-office application experience including ERP, accounting & billing, sales automation, legal and contract management, construction management, and more. Let us help you get maximum advantage from your investments into business application software."



As one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment, to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed built on the commitment to help the client's business grow while being secure.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provide IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a holistic view of Houston IT services, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR's staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are kept up to date. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.



AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



Contact Details for Houston managed IT services and Houston cybersecurity:

Online: https://avatarmanagedservices.com/

Email: info@avatarmanagedservices.com

Telephone: 281-999-1300

Address: 7102 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W, Suite 210 Houston, TX 77064