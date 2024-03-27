Houston Managed Service Provider Designs Cybersecurity Compliance Solutions, Offering Proactive IT Management and Tailored IT Roadmaps

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2024 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services offers a comprehensive range of services to support a business with its information technology needs, ranging from cybersecurity compliance through to a strategy to move away from a data center and beyond. Every company is unique and yet increasingly businesses across multiple business sectors have IT-related themes in common, two of which are dependence on information technology in order to carry out day-to-day operations and the need to protect and safeguard client data from cyberattacks and attempts to steal that data. A proactive IT strategy helps a business budget for the future with step-by-step enhancements to keep the company ahead of cyber threats while simultaneously upgrading infrastructure and harnessing cutting-edge IT tools and programs to automate repetitive tasks and monitoring.



As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR Managed Services have extensive experience across industry sectors including law firms, manufacturing companies, healthcare facilities, banking institutions, professional services, construction, engineering, energy, transport, and more. The starting point is usually a baseline IT assessment which AVATAR has developed and tuned over time to gauge the overall health of existing infrastructure technology performance and effectiveness. These indicators are quantitative and can be repeated over time to demonstrate the results of change and return on investment. A holistic approach is essential, with staff processes and procedures fully in scope for review and development. At times of stress in particular, after a cyber attack has been detected for instance, AVATAR's Computer Incident Response Team assumes command of the next actions to be taken, mitigating threats and minimizing risk moving forward in terms of cyber security, staff training, and reputation management. With IT operations a critical pillar of many businesses and with the need to have an online presence at all times, AVATARs security operations center operates 24x7x365, covering all business hours, weekends, and holidays.



Once the assessment has been translated into a roadmap and plans, the next phase is implementation. Progress can be measured and plans should always be reviewed to ensure the option initially mapped out is still the best, this is because in the rapidly changing landscape of IT, new products may be launched or prices may fluctuate. Following the implementation of improvements and even after gaining cybersecurity compliance, ongoing maintenance and proactive enhancements are a sound investment for the future of the business.



As one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed built on the commitment to help the client's business grow while being secure.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup, and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a rapid response Houston IT Helpdesk, a holistic view of Houston IT services, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR's staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are updated. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.



AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023 and 2024.



Online: https://avatarmanagedservices.com/

Email: info@avatarmanagedservices.com

Telephone: 281-999-1300

Address: 7102 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W, Suite 210 Houston, TX 77064