Houston Managed Service Provider Designs Cybersecurity Compliance Solutions to Achieve and Retain Compliance with Industry Cybersecurity Standards

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services can support clients with their information technology implementation so that they can focus on their core business and goals. A critical part of IT health is cybersecurity, and managed cybersecurity capabilities offered by AVATAR include a comprehensive email security framework, a secure, functional, and reliable IT network, vulnerability assessments to first identify and then fix any defects, and a pen testing strategy. Installing the correct tools on the IT system is important, but as a standalone defense, that is not enough. Staff awareness and training on how to handle a potential security incident is also important, as speed is a key factor when trying to mitigate an incident. Recommending a proactive IT strategy and acting as Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR Managed Services work with its clients to create incident response plans, written policy documents that should be regularly reviewed and tested, and should be familiar to key personnel. Aligned with documents to deal with how to act if something suspicious is detected or suspected, guidelines around how to best use and share company data should also be in place, a part of the day-to-day operations, and a set of ground rules which all new employees should become familiar with. This includes how personnel can use company assets, where they should be connected from, how data is shared securely, and password management. While many companies enforce a password policy that requires a strong password with characters in mixed cases, numbers, and symbols, sharing passwords across a team, writing them down on paper, or adding them to documents that can be viewed negates the intention of protecting the resource. Following a similar scenario, where there are differing levels of permission when accessing key data, personnel should be granted only the level of access they require to do their job. For instance, if a trainee at a company will only look at data to view it until they are fully trained, they should not be granted edit access as that increases the risk of accidental corruption or deletion of the data. This guidance to employees and thinking through the workflow for each task can help expose any design flaws in the current process. Keeping documentation up to date and in one central location which acts as the live version protects against loss of knowledge as subject matter experts leave the company.



Achieving and retaining cybersecurity compliance is important across several industry sectors, with new requirements being phased in over time. Consideration includes being able to demonstrate compliance as well as implementing the standard. AVATAR brings its extensive experience to leverage tools and practices supporting clients from day one. Gap analysis shows what upgrades are required, then they can be added to a roadmap. As time passes and regulations become more stringent or comprehensive, the plans can be pivoted to meet demand. Planning for today's needs should always be considered as part of the wider plan for tomorrow's challenges and opportunities



As one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed built on the commitment to help the client's business grow while being secure.



AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup, and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a rapid response Houston IT Helpdesk, a holistic view of Houston IT services, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR's staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are updated. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.



AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



