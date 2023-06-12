Houston Managed Service Provider Providing Cybersecurity Compliance Solutions and Managed IT Services Also Customizes IT Support and Strategic Planning

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2023 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services brings its area of expertise into the core business of its clients to help them leverage information technology to reach their goals. With clients across many diverse business sectors, there are areas of commonality that are almost universal in today's business landscape. A simple example is retaining client information to either follow up on transactions or build a list for future communications. Whilst this sounds simple, keeping the data secure and confidential is an expectation of modern-day clients who are protective of their personal data and cautious that data may be shared inappropriately or may be subject to a security breach. A proactive IT strategy is seen as the best approach, setting up a robust IT policy and set of tools that meet all requirements. Over time, inevitably, technology moves forward, and there may be better products or upgrades released which ultimately should be adopted. As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR works with clients to understand their use cases and implement an effective IT roadmap that addresses any current deficiencies as well as plans for the future, understanding any other constraints that might need to be factored in. Logistics include details like the physical location of IT infrastructure, the IT awareness of the staff, the rate of change in the business or the industry sector, as well as constraints like budgeting. Houston cybersecurity is a hot topic across many business sectors, with more and more guidelines being issued. These guidelines are sometimes suggestions, however, there are increasingly mandatory regulations that must be adhered to. As well as being able to follow these cybersecurity guidelines, companies are often required to demonstrate their compliance, providing evidence to show they have implemented IT solutions up to the standards required. For a business owner who understands their core business from every angle, information technology may be the one missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle. Rather than investing time, energy, and money into becoming an expert in IT in addition to their core business, managed IT service providers bring their skillset to support the business from a technology standpoint. Quantifiable metrics are gathered by AVATAR in order to assess the initial IT health of a new client, with an overall Technical Assessment Score being derived as a key performance indicator that can be tracked over time to see progress. Proactive maintenance and remediation over time drive an improvement in IT health, with a primary goal being to decrease both the frequency and the severity of IT incidents. Reducing the number of IT incidents in turn reduces the risk factors around being able to manage the workload, and this leads to a more predictable IT spend.



With a reliance on IT and with the acceptance that the system can be complex and integrated throughout processes and procures within the business, plans for the short-term and longer term may vary. It is often unwise to make too many changes immediately as it can be difficult to track where benefits are being driven from. For a business owner engaged in an upgrade to IT systems, the return on investment is an important consideration. Information technology infrastructure should be reliable, safe, secure, and scalable.



Statistics can help drive decisions, and whilst the average client retention rate for managed service providers is typically between 82% and 88%, AVATAR is proud to have a client retention rate of 97%.



Some changes in infrastructure or the development of new applications may be seamless to clients, whilst there are other client-facing changes that can not only improve the IT health of the system, but they can also improve the client experience. Being confident with an IT approach that is secure and fit for purpose can improve the productivity of staff and engagement with valued customers. The concept of a Houston IT Helpdesk that acts as a productivity center as well as a troubleshooter when there are problems allows the scope of managed services to impact day-to-day business in a tangible way.



As one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment, to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed built on the commitment to help the client's business grow while being secure.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provide IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR's staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are kept up to date. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.



AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



Contact Details for Houston managed IT services and Houston cybersecurity:



Online: https://avatarmanagedservices.com/

Email: info@avatarmanagedservices.com

Telephone: 281-999-1300

Address: 7102 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W, Suite 210 Houston, TX 77064