Houston Managed Service Provider Providing Cybersecurity Compliance Solutions and Managed IT Services Also Tailors IT Support and Strategic Implementation

As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services encourage clients to adopt a proactive IT strategy to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats and explore the opportunities presented by emerging technology and the price restructuring which frequently takes place. Depending on the current IT health of the client's infrastructure, the appetite for taking on risks, the plans for the future, and the budget, a roadmap may stretch many months into the future, with changes needing to be prioritized and assessed regularly. As Houston cybersecurity solution providers , AVATAR works with clients to ensure that consumer data and protected information remains secure and safeguarded from a cyber attack. Even with the best strategy and documentation, contingency plans around what should happen if a security breach is suspected should be put in place, with an action plan documented and related staff training sessions to make sure everyone shares the responsibility of being vigilant to minimize risk. Cybersecurity threats never take a day off, and the countermeasures used to maintain data integrity must also be full-time. Speaking about the cybersecurity operations at AVATAR Managed Services, a representative states: "We provide a security operations center (SOC) to monitor, prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats 24x7x365. Our SOC team monitors and protects the organization's assets including intellectual property, personnel data, business systems, and brand integrity." Staying ahead of the latest cybersecurity threats and keeping current with the ever-changing suite of tools to manage data retention is a specialist skill. Exploring, planning, and implementing Houston cybersecurity measures across a wide range of business sectors is a day-to-day part of AVATAR's business, with cybersecurity concerns and cybersecurity compliance increasingly in the news and on the minds of business owners. Perhaps one of the more alarming facts about security breaches is that they can occur, and then not be identified for days, weeks, or even months. Having the confidence to check the data and measure the IT health of an end-to-end system periodically ensures that progress is being made and that the proposed changes do in reality make the changes and improvements which were hoped for. Setting specific quantitative goals and target completion dates helps to focus on the underlying trend towards a more robust IT system, which in turn should lead to fewer incidents, fewer outages, heightened risk management around changes, and a more predictable IT spend. There are many buzzwords around IT and cybersecurity which can seem intimidating and confusing. AVATAR aims to de-mystify the acronyms and the ambiguous language to empower their clients through technology, to use information technology as a pillar that supports their core business, rather than an afterthought. Driving efficiency throughout daily operations may not only improve employee productivity, but it can also make a job more rewarding, providing training and new skills in IT which can be embraced to reduce monotonous admin tasks and help the business scale. When planning to expand a business in terms of size in an existing location, opening up a new branch or a new location, or adopting a virtual workplace where staff can work from home, planning ahead with an adequate lead time can help minimize downtime and make changes behind the scenes transparent to clients. This may mean adopting a new technology or infrastructure, and tests on capacity planning and performance time will confirm the plan is sound before it is actioned. AVATAR is able to leverage its broad range of experience across many projects to customize a truly unique strategy for each new client, exploring opportunities and well as challenges to optimize the IT management.



Some changes in infrastructure or the development of new applications may be seamless to clients, whilst there are other client-facing changes that can not only improve the IT health of the system, but they can also improve the client experience. Being confident with an IT approach that is secure and fit for purpose can improve the productivity of staff and engagement with valued customers. The concept of a Houston IT Helpdesk that acts as a productivity center as well as a troubleshooter when there are problems allows the scope of managed services to impact day-to-day business in a tangible way.

As one of the premier IT companies in Houston , TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment, to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed built on the commitment to help the client's business grow while being secure.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier Houston managed IT provider , provide IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting , data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a holistic view of Houston IT services , and Houston cybersecurity compliance . AVATAR's staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are kept up to date. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.



AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



