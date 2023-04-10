Houston Managed Service Provider Providing Cybersecurity Support and Managed IT Services Also Tailor Computer Solutions to Achieve Cybersecurity Compliance

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2023 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR Managed Services offer a range of IT solutions for businesses seeking IT support. Houston cybersecurity in particular is a hot topic, with some industry sectors developing compliance guidelines with standards and regulatory requirements. Some of the pillars of a sound proactive IT strategy may not sound familiar to those new to information technology, but they are intuitive when explained. One good example is the concept of taking a regular backup of data in case the primary source is compromised. This might not be caused by something as sinister as cybercrime, it could be as simple as a disk failure, or another piece of critical hardware. Looking at the type of data stored, who needs to access it, how often it is updated, and the confidentiality of the information, can kickstart a discussion on how best to manage backups and where they will be stored. It is safest to schedule backups routinely rather than try to remember to kick off a manual backup on an ad-hoc basis.



When a business has more than one location, then creating a backup in another physical location offers added peace of mind. If data is backed up from one source to another disk adjacent to it, then they could both be affected by environmental issues. Other considerations also make sense but might require a little more planning and maybe a change to the way work is done on a day-to-day basis. For instance, if a generic login is used by everybody on a team, maybe even across different locations, and that account has the authority to make changes that could compromise or expose data, a problem could be difficult to trace back to a specific action, there would be no effective audit trail. It is therefore recommended that administrative privileges are granted to personal accounts, and only the privileges that are required and can be used appropriately are granted. Then, as long as adequate training accompanies the distribution of account credentials, the risk is minimized as staff members are unable to make unintended changes to the data. Part of improving the IT solutions a business uses are likely to include details that relate to processes, or the way that the job is done. As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, this focus on how things are done rather than just which things are done is essential for risk management.



AVATAR has tailored plans for businesses of all sizes, understanding that each business is at a different stage of its evolution, facing challenges and opportunities that may have some things in common with other clients but will always have some unique requirements. Getting to know more about the history of the business and the status quo allows the team to take a holistic view of a company's IT platform. A good starting point is a quantitative analysis of key indicators, so that progress can be measured over time and is based on data that can be gathered repeatedly.



Some changes in infrastructure or the development of new applications may be seamless to clients, whilst there are other client-facing changes that can not only improve the IT health of the system, but they can also improve the client experience. Being confident with an IT approach that is secure and fit for purpose can improve the productivity of staff and engagement with valued customers. The concept of a Houston IT Helpdesk that acts as a productivity center as well as a troubleshooter when there are problems allows the scope of managed services to impact day-to-day business in a tangible way.



As one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment, to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed built on the commitment to help the client's business grow while being secure.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provide IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR's staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are kept up to date. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.



AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



