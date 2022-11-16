Houston Managed Service Providers Specialize in Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity Compliance, IT Infrastructure Security, Data Backup, Disaster Recovery, and IT Consulting

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2022 -- Information technology is an integral part of many business operations, even if computing is not the core business. From construction and engineering to medical offices and professional services, Houston managed service providers provide critical IT support to help maintain and safeguard the technology which supports day-to-day activities. Houston cybersecurity and cybersecurity compliance are hot topics in a rapidly-changing environment where vulnerabilities can be exploited and threats are not always obvious.



A proactive IT strategy is recommended by Avatar Computer Solutions, a premier Houston IT consulting company. Their approach to managed cybersecurity services includes avoiding, identifying, and removing potential threats with regard to email security, with security policy management making sure that all employees are aware of the guidelines they should follow and the risks they are exposing the company to if the guidelines are not followed. Noticing that an email is from an external source and could contain a malicious link can prove difficult when the sender takes great care to make a link look genuine and it is a simple and routine action to click on a link. Knowing what to do if a security risk is identified is important, with the lead time to respond affecting the likely outcome. Avatar work with clients to create a written policy that can be tested regularly, with staff education being an important factor in the process. They are also experienced across a range of different industries to help clients achieve and maintain regulatory security compliance.



A proactive IT management strategy can help to reduce not only the frequency of IT issues, but also their severity, and the cost of managing unexpected IT issues. When discussing fully-managed IT services, a representative from Avatar explains how important it is to be able to quantify the state of the current environment and the improvements being made. "At Avatar, we believe in providing a more reliable and secure infrastructure that reduces IT risks, the number of issues that occur, and their severity. We regularly assess and quantify your IT environment against industry best practices, scoring up to 322 different indicators. One of our dedicated account managers will work with you to build a plan that fits your business situation and closes gaps. And, along the way, we will regularly measure and report on progress against the plan while proactively managing your entire IT infrastructure so that you don't have to."



About Avatar Computer Solutions

Avatar Computer Solutions, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provide IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston-managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with Avatar Computer Solutions supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance



