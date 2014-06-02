Houston Matchmakers Are Cranking Up the Heat in the Houston Dating World

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- May flowers, longer hours, sunny days, cool evenings—a recipe for love or just a fling in the air? Just as spring is coming to an end, summer is opening its doors and many people are wondering if they will spend this summer alone. The return of warmer climates gives everyone energy and hope, it makes those who have been let down want to try finding love again. People are willing to give it their all for the chance of finding summer love—and local Houston matchmakers are coming to the rescue!



The warmer weather gives many locals the enthusiasm and confidence needed when it comes to finding love, but after going through all their options in the dating world, where are they turning? Many are reaching out and seeking help from the experts—the professional matchmaking team at Houston Singles Dating Service.



With Houston Singles Dating Service, local residents are enjoying the many benefits that come along with their enrollment. Privacy, one-on-one attention, confidentiality, and truly having a ‘wingman’ by their side—all making finding love this summer a reality for many. The matchmakers at Houston Singles teach their clients what is truly important when it comes to finding a partner and help them understand what they can bring to the table in dating. Not only do they provide them with the tools they need to find love, but they also guide them every step of the way until they the reach relationship bliss they’ve been dreaming of.

The dating team at Houston Singles Dating Service works with professional singles eager to meet other like-minded and compatible singles in the area. Finding love and happiness this summer can be as easy as a walk in the park—May flowers might not be the only thing blossoming this summer—love and romance is blossoming too!



Local singles interested in finding their ideal match with Houston Singles can contact a dating professional by calling (713) 570-6263 or visiting: http://houston-matchmakers.com



About Houston Singles Dating Service

Houston Singles is a personal matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience in the Houston matchmaking industry. The personal matchmakers are passionate about bringing successful couples together and creating long lasting relationships. They are adamant about pursuing love the old-fashion way; one-on-one customized services for a more personal and interactive approach to dating.



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