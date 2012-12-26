Houston Nixdeal Announces Community Classifieds for Free

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- There are hundreds of websites and service providers that offer local and community classifieds but ListLux offers the service for free. It is a community where people help out each other by posting free ads. A fun, convenient and an easy way to find out about the city, places, trading activities, jobs, buy and sell, meet new people and many more such things. ListLux offers a free registration and a chance to post free ads as well. One can now find out everything in different cities. Options of buying and selling of cars, houses, renting a place, finding new jobs, trading items, exploring new places in the city and even meeting and dating people. It is a great way of helping each other out. Information about community services like day care, child care centres, hospitals, social services, lost and found, places of interest, events, activities and much more can all be found at Houston Nixdeal. One can drop in a query about seeking medical consult, a psych consult, about finding new people to meet and date, information on art and architecture, places of historical significance in the city and much more.



ListLux offers a chance to all to list the things they could buy or sell in the city. One can easily find great options of buying and selling cars, old furniture, equipment, accessories, books, instruments, tickets, collectibles and many more things. People can apply for jobs or post queries related to them looking for a job and even companies and individuals can post ads highlighting job vacancies available with them. It is a real fun and an exciting place to share ideas, talk about politics, culture, local events and much more. The local community classified is a free service which everyone can use. ListLux has similar such services in all the major cities of America and is a great way of helping one another. “I found a great deal on Harley Davidson in my town only. Thanks to ListLux, I could chat with the seller, visit his place and cracked an amazing deal on my dream bike”, says Chris. “I have an 8 month old daughter and posted a job requirement and was able to find a great job with an option of working from home through Chicago Nixdeal”, says Hillary.



For posting free ads and finding thousands of options on buying, selling, renting, finding jobs and much more in the city you live, visit http://houston.nixdeal.com/.



Media Contact:

http://houston.nixdeal.com/