Houston Portable Toilets Unveils a Range of Portable Sanitation for All Events

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Houston portable toilets provide a hygienic, clean and comfortable portable sanitation for any type of outdoor events such as weddings to family gatherings held in and around Houston. The company with its dedication to service along with providing portable toilets with unique designs and their attention to details has earned them a name for itself in the sanitation rental industry in the region. Houston rental services have the perfect portable toilets for any type of events taking from casual to formal affairs. Due to their stellar service and homelike facilities, they continue to go beyond customer’s expectation every day.



When it comes to the wide variety of festivals, local concerts and fairs held around Houston, dependable and quality sanitary toilets are the key. For these kinds of events the Houston portable toilets rental has a range of toilets that is suitable for such events. These specific toilets come with a remarkable exteriors as well as interiors that not only allow the attendees to actually enjoy it but also add to the décor of the event. It consist of all the features that is found in upscale restrooms such as , flushing toilets and water sinks that are both controlled with foot pumps for optimum sanitation.



For barbecues and casual gatherings, there is yet another kind of portable toilets available for rentals. These portable toilets combine perfectly with succulent garden landscaping and have all the features that a user needs. It has fully functioning toilet and sink, shelf and vanity mirror which makes this portable sanitation ideal for home.



The Houston rental company also has luxury restroom trailers for upscale events and larger crowds. Some of the features of these luxury portable toilets are granite countertops, artwork, faux marble floorings and separate stalls. These portable toilet units are considered perfect for any upscale events.



The Houston rental is also known to provide one of the best services in the sanitation industry around the region. To acquire additional details regarding Houston Portable Toilets kindly pay a visit to http://www.portabletoiletshoustontx.com



About Houston Portable Toilets

Houston Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Houston. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Houston, TX

Email: info@portabletoiletshoustontx.com

http://www.portabletoiletshoustontx.com