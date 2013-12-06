Houston Ranks Unveils SEO Options for Local Businesses

Kingwood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- According to search engine optimization industry statistics, of the 30 billion mobile searches made each year, 12 billion are local. Furthermore, experts expect local searches to account for over half of all mobile searches in the very near future. Another enlightening statistic shows 70% of users click on organic results, or listings which appear as a result of their relevance to the search terms used as opposed to paid advertising, and 75% of users never click past the first page.



With such convincing statistics, and an overwhelming need in the local area, Keith Baxter co-owner of Houston Ranks (http://www.houstonranks.com), a local Houston SEO services company, recently announced they are now accepting new clients, helping local businesses create a presence in the local marketplace.



Explains Baxter, "Spend just a few minutes on the internet and you will realize just how jam packed it is with websites. There are many SEO companies Houston, offering services, and it might be tempting to believe that just anyone can help you get results, but this just isn’t true. As with any profession, there are certain experts who are all about the show, while others are there to produce results. If you don’t want your website to get lost in all of the clutter, you need to make sure you stand out, and the right SEO professional can help you accomplish that."



Mobile websites, he explains are just part of the equation. "Having a mobile website is great, but if consumers have to scroll three or four pages into Google to find your site, it's not doing you a great deal of good. That's where we step in. When someone is searching for a keyword that is associated with your business, your company should show up on the first page of the results. People rarely turn to the second or even third page of a search to find a business; if they don’t find what they are looking for on page one, they’ll most likely choose another keyword and this could be bad news for your business. If you aren’t appearing on this page, you might as well have not invested in SEO at all, since it isn’t going to produce any viable results for your company."



"We want to be different from the myriad of companies in Houston. We don’t want to be like all of the other SEO companies. We want to offer companies not only results, but a sense of family. We don’t want to deal with hundreds of clients, but just a handful and we want to personally take care of them… like business should be done. And, we don’t want to charge any more than we’ve already agreed upon."



About Houston Ranks

Run by two experienced SEO business partners, Houston Ranks was born in the summer of 2013 offering proven techniques to the local Houston market. Owners Keith Baxter and James Reeves pride themselves on a result driven campaign run by a firm who treats their clients like family, working with only a select group of businesses.