Houston Transportation Factoring and Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Jumpstart Cash Flow

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services and freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, trucking factoring, or transportation factoring services. In an ideal world, business owners would be able to create a roadmap into the future to weigh income goals against projected outgoings and seasonal fluctuations. The goal could be stability or maybe increased growth and expansion for the business enterprise. Future growth could be the addition of another office, taking on more staff, increasing the size of a vehicle fleet, upgrading to newer vehicle models, or reinvesting in new technology or a new product line. The problem with even the best of business plans is that the unexpected can happen. A plan for the future is built on a set of assumptions that might not be valid as time passes. In the case of a business that relies on transporting products with a fleet of vehicles, the cost of fuel can be a major factor in the profitability of the business and is notoriously difficult to predict. Even a slight change in the price of fuel can add up to a significant cost saving or extra spend when the number of miles accumulated is high, At times when cash flow is a challenge, it can be frustrating to wait weeks or months for unpaid invoices to arrive. When work orders are fulfilled and the invoice is set to be paid up to 90 days in the future, the business incurs the same running costs and unpredictable expenditure whilst waiting for the money to arrive. Unexpected extra costs could include repairs to the fleet or increased staff costs if new hires need to be trained.



Transportation factoring, or freight bill factoring, involves a transaction whereby the unpaid invoice is sold to the factoring company for a fee. The balance of the outstanding funds, the amount of the invoice minus the fee, is then advanced to the business without having to wait for the due date to be reached. The added bonus is that the invoice factoring company then takes on the responsibility for following up with the client, freeing up valuable time and reducing the stress for the business owner. Catamount Funding has found that one of the easiest ways to speed up payment is to transfer clients to an electronic payment method if they currently rely on posting checks. Maintaining a professional and efficient business relationship with clients helps to secure repeat business, either through repeat orders, positive testimonials posted online, or word-of-mouth recommendations. Not having to chase the unpaid invoices allows the business owner and their staff to focus on their core business which further supports their future success. Whilst cash flow may remain unpredictable due to outside factors, factoring is one of the ways to mitigate the business risk when money is tied up in invoices that will not be received imminently.



The Catamount Funding website summarizes freight factoring as follows: "Freight factoring is a significant part of our day-to-day business. We understand that to grow your business, you need to be working, not waiting. If waiting for invoices to be paid is stalling your transportation business, freight factoring may be a solution. Turn unpaid invoices into immediate cash without waiting for your clients to pay. You can get back in gear and on the road. With fees as low as 0.5%, you can turn those unpaid invoices into working capital so you can: Pay for drivers, fuel, taxes, repairs, Invest in your future, Be available to work for existing clients, strengthening your business relationship, and Pursue leads to win new clients"



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, working with clients across a broad range of business sectors including staffing, construction, oilfield operations, landscaping, plumbing, utilities, fabricating, manufacturing, machining, welding, pipefitting, transportation, and many more.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston transportation factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or freight factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:



Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring services

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com