Houston Transportation Factoring and Invoice Factoring Companies Offer Services to Improve Cash Flow

Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX , offers invoice factoring services and freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, trucking factoring, or transportation factoring. Transportation factoring is a process where a person or business delivers products and then factors the invoices, selling the invoices to the factoring company for a fee in order to realize almost immediate cash, even if the invoices will be outstanding for several more weeks or months. This situation arises when goods are delivered and cash is not received on delivery, but instead the client is invoiced, and that invoice may become due in 30 days, 60 days, or 90 days for instance. This delay in payment after the initial outlay can create cash flow problems for a business, particularly during times when business is slow, or if the business is trying to expand operations to grow and meet new revenue goals. Expenses incurred include fuel costs, staff costs, insurance, vehicle purchases, and vehicle maintenance. Not all of the costs can be predicted in advance, especially as a fleet of vehicles expands with increased maintenance required and a higher expectation of mechanical issues and subsequent repairs. One of the main advantages of factoring an invoice with a factoring company like Catamount Funding is the transfer of responsibility in following up on the payment. Tracking when invoices are due and communicating with the client can be time-consuming.



Teaming with Catamount Funding introduces a mechanism whereby a professional built-in account receivable manager takes control of the unpaid invoices, with weekly processes which include monitoring invoices past thirty days, sending past due reminders, emailing accounts payable managers, and following up on any missing information or supporting documentation. This approach, along with setting up electronic transfers of funds to replace waiting for checks to be received by mail, sees invoices often turned around quicker, in a professional manner which helps to build on business relationships with regular clients. The cost of hiring an account manager is avoided, and decisions can be made in a more timely manner as there is a working capital as opposed to outstanding invoices which need to become due. There are many testimonials on the website including this recommendation: " When we needed help Catamount stood up to the plate for us. Their service is outstanding...great people to work with!"-Jimmy F., Welding & Fabrication. Part of the culture at Catamount Funding is a compassionate approach to helping clients reach their goal, described on the site as a genuine goal to see a client's business succeed, being sensitive to the needs of others and endeavoring to make a difference - "During the factoring process, we try to put ourselves into your shoes and strive to achieve the greatest results".



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, working with clients across a broad range of business sectors including staffing, construction, oilfield operations, landscaping, plumbing, utilities, fabricating, manufacturing, machining, welding, pipe fitting, transportation, and many more.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com