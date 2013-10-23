Houston TX Auto Insurance - Drivers in Houston Can Finally Stop Overpaying for Auto Insurance

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Houston, October 23, 2013: Recently launched web-site, with a specialty in Houston TX Auto Insurance, have announced that Houston Motorists can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance.



Michael Weaver, Advertising Manager of Houston Cheap Car Insurance Quotes, says that "Auto insurance providers in Houston are competing strongly with one another and as a result, are now offering really high discounts for many drivers that qualify."



"Houston drivers who haven't checked their rate in the past Thirty days are now urged to join many drivers saving 30%, 40% or even more than 50%. Imagine what you could do with an extra $300*, $400* or even $500* for just five minutes of your time?" says Michael



Houston Cheap Car Insurance Quotes , is a new and different quote comparison web-site that quickly researches the internet to find Houston drivers 'hidden gem' insurance providers (out of the hundreds in Houston) offering incredibly high discounts.



According to Michael "This is why our free rate comparison service has become extremely popular. By taking just five minutes to enter your zip, Houston drivers can quickly compare rates side-by-side to find the best option that meets their requirements and their budget. Plus they can walk away with some extra money"



"The purchase of an auto insurance plan is mandatory in Houston. In Houston, the insurance policy purchased needs to include the minimums for bodily injury of one person, injury to multiple people and damage or loss or property," an article on the website explains. The purchase of an auto insurance policy helps to ensure that drivers in Houston have the minimum coverage required in Houston. Drivers will also benefit from having the peace of mind knowing that they are protected.



Another popular post on the website explains why safe Houston drivers need to compare the quotes they receive, rather than accepting the very first insurance quote. This article further says that "drivers really need to compare the quotes they receive because there could be price variations between the lowest and highest quotes for exactly the same vehicle and driver(s). This is why if you do not compare the insurance companies the site matches you with, you may never know how much you could save."



"Houston Cheap Car Insurance Quotes Stands by our commitment to assist motorists in Houston save money on their auto insurance. This has been, and always will be the reason we exist," according to Michael Weaver.



If you drive in Houston, then right now is probably the best times to get a much better deal on your auto insurance. Enter your Zip code at the site to try it. You will be amazed to see just how much you can save on your Car insurance.



About Houston Cheap Car Insurance Quotes

Houston Cheap Car Insurance Quotes is a leading Free Auto Insurance matching service that helps Houston residents find reputable insurance companies offering extremely high discounts. Since inception, the goal of Houston Cheap Car Insurance Quotes has been to provide customers with a safe and secure environment so they instantly view plans side-by-side so they can quickly find the best option that meets their needs and their budget.



Houston Residents, who have not checked their auto insurance rate in the past 30 days, are being urged to take just 2 minutes to enter their Zip code so they can see how much they can save. With just a quick visit, drivers can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance In Houston.



Media Contact

Houston Cheap Car Insurance Quotes

Michael Weaver

Michael Weaver G+

https://plus.google.com/104189916086846351615/

Phone: (713) 489-8248

Email: admin@HoustonCheapCarInsuranceQuotes.com

Website: HoustonCheapCarInsuranceQuotes.com