Houston User Car Dealership - A Generous Sponsor For The Bridge's Annual Award Luncheon

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2011 -- According to statistics on the The Bridge Over Trouble Waters' website, "According to The Women’s Resource of Greater Houston and the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, an estimated 6,935 women will be sexually assaulted and 52,560 domestic violence incidents will be reported in Harris County this year (Texas Council on Family Violence reports that 35% of domestic violence incidents will go unreported)." This Thursday The Bridge is going to recognize women for making a difference in the lives of women and children "because love shouldn't hurt."



Durrett Motor Company, a leader in the Houston Used Car market will not only be in attendance on Thursday for the 13th Annual Woman of Distinction Award Luncheon on Thursday, September 29th, at the Hilton Houston Hobby Airport, but they have contributed a sizeable contribution to reserve a VIP Table for 10, making them a Caring Love Sponsor for the event.



Judge Holly Williamson, Justice of the Peace in Harris County Precinct, will be a special guest speaker. According to Paula Durrett, President and Co-Owner of Durrett, "The Bridge does so much for our community to provide support, safety and escape from an increasing global problem of domestic and sexual violence. We wholeheartedly support this organization in its endeavors to make life better for those that have been on the wrong end of that violence."



The Bridge started out with just a handful of dedicated volunteers and an emergency shelter housing six families. Now after 33 years of working tirelessly to combat domestic and sexual violence, they are now the eighth largest comprehensive crisis center in Texas, serving in excess of 20,000 people through residential/non-residential services and community outreach and prevention/education programs.



About Durrett Motor Company

Durrett Motor Company's purpose is to establish a positive change in the community's perception of the pre-owned automobile industry. The owners are determined to offer a positively unexpected environment that is unique and uncharacteristic of the stereotypical car dealership and car buying experience.



For more information about Bridge Over Troubled Waters or Durrett Motor Company, feel free to contact Paula Durrett at 713-941-4616.