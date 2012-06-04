Houston VMWare Specialists Help Statewide Legal Organization Achieve Goals

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- In the Texas legal industry, confidentiality, security and anytime access to client and corporate information is essential. IS Support, a leader in the Houston technology community provides leading edge, secure and “always available” IT solutions for a Houston legal support firm with five locations across the state of Texas.



IS Support was first brought in to resolve some simple email challenges facing this client. The team had a limited ability to communicate throughout all five of its corporate locations. Besides easily resolving the email issues, IS Support also helped with many day-to-day challenges, building trust and credibility as the client’s go-to team of IT advisors. IS Support also provided the usual IT support services, CIO services and helped the client plan for the future.



When meeting with our legal services client, we began to understand the organizational goals, some very specific goals requiring in-depth planning and consulting with all of the organization’s decision makers. We determined that communication across the company was essential, and the client had to have a 100% reliable, robust system .



IS Support’s team of technology specialists decided that the best solution would be an infrastructure upgrade. We needed to replace aging technology to pave the way to achieving the organizational goals that the client set out during our planning sessions.



We needed a solution that provided ease of access in addition to meeting the disaster planning and business continuity requirements that would keep their business functioning at all times. Our client will enjoy all of the solutions that IS Support has provided for a single monthly fee over the next three years.



IS Support now provides real-time monitoring of all business systems and extends around-the-clock support for all users. Our Texas-based legal services client now enjoys the freedom and flexibility that the cloud offers, leaving the pains of the previous solution behind. Our client is now well positioned to leverage new technologies when needed, and the organization can grow unfettered by complicated IT issues.



About IS Support

