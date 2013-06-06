Houston Volvo Repair Goes Full Throttle

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Houston Volvo repair is considered a highly skilled job because besides detecting the surface issue with the car, the repair specialist has the added responsibility of making sure the repair is a onetime affair. Repair specialists thus have a huge responsibility on their shoulders. When it comes to luxury cars and trucks, attention to details is all that matters.



Wayne Davey, Westside Automotive owner and operator believes in this very sentiment and he has therefore been a big part of preventive and corrective Houston Volvo repair and maintenance for over 25 years now. Wayne understands the business like no other. He is an ASE certified technician and takes his job very seriously. His team of repair technicians at Westside Automotive is personally handpicked by Wayne to ensure collaborative efforts resonate throughout the team to ensure customer satisfaction of the highest order is maintained.



In fact, Wayne has been one of the very few repair specialists to have laid repeated emphasis on preventive car maintenance. In a recent development, the company under the guidance of Wayne launched a comprehensive preventive service package for customers. This package makes sure any kind of Houston Volvo repair is avoided and Volvo users across the Houston area make the most of their car.



The package has been designed and launched with a view to detect potential problems in the car in order to provide timely maintenance. The package consists of services that cover every tiny part of the car. Right from checking major systems to making sure the accessories are intact, every single detail is looked at with enhanced awareness. “At Westside Automotive, we pride ourselves in providing a wide range of services for the Houston area. We treat each vehicle and you as our own”.



Volvo and the likes are vehicles that feature in the luxury segment of cars. And, a repair to this end can cost customers an arm and a leg. Not many Houston Volvo repair specialists care for this aspect because for them, at the end of the day it is the cost of the service that matters. But, at Westside Automotive, this practice is even remotely followed because Wayne believes in extending cost benefit to customers to ensure 100% satisfaction. This is the reason why the service packages here regularly feature repair specials which help customers cut down significantly on the repair expenses.



For new customers, the company even has an ongoing $20 off special. And, for existing customers, it is $10 off on repair orders worth $50 and more. There are many more such specials which offer customers benefits on any of the Houston Volvo repair specials. The company also services other luxury car brands like BMW, Honda, and Lexus etc. To know more about the service packages, customers can request a quote. They can also visit the website http://www.houstonwestsideautomotive.com/ to know more about the specials.



12510 Oxford Park Dr. Houston, TX 77082

281-589-8984