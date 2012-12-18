Houston Westside Automotive - Saab Houston & Houston Volvo Repair and Service

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Wayne Davey had a dream of establishing the best automotive repair and service centre in the whole of Houston, Texas. The dream became a reality and 25 years ago Houston Westside automotive began operations. A family owned business, Houston Westside automotive took pride in serving the best. With their own huge facility, machinery and fine equipment they could cater for the automotive needs of vehicle owners in Houston as also the luxury line owners as well. Clients always were kept ahead of everything and at Houston Westside automotive client satisfaction was the prime motive. Excellent service, courteous staff and the overall experience from Houston Westside automotive earned them the name and dominance they command these days. Quality service and high standard have always been maintained here at Houston Westside automotive and they are a certified service centre. Not just the staff but Wayne himself is technically qualified and ASE certified. Personal attention to customer needs is given at Houston Westside automotive. Saab Houston and Houston Volvo and Houston BMW repair are all done under one roof. They have the staff and equipment to cater for the services and repair of luxury vehicles like BMW, Ford, Saab and Volvo. The care and servicing of the vehicles speaks volumes about Houston Westside automotive.



Houston Westside automotive provides technical assistance over the phone as well. Any kind of problem and anywhere can be reported to them and an instant repair and recovery team is rushed to the spot. Most of the service centres charge a lot of amount for evening or night visits and even for getting the vehicles from out locations to the service centre. Here at Houston Westside automotive anytime anywhere service is provided. They don’t charge for evening or late night visit. The estimates given for repair are extremely genuine and they will not over charge the customer for any kind of repair. Genuine repair parts and accessories are only used at Houston Westside automotive. Saab Houston and Houston Volvo owners have received professional services from Houston Westside automotive over the last two decades. “Houston Westside automotive gave me one-third of the estimate given by another service centre for the repair of my BMW. The service was excellent and the employees were so well trained and courteous that I would never want to get any service done other than from Houston Westside automotive”, says Christopher. “My vehicle broke down in the middle of the night outside Houston and Houston Westside automotive immediately sent a tow truck with their repair team and only charged me for the repair and not the late night service”, says Mathew. “We believe in customer satisfaction and for that we provide them with best service standards and facility which is unmatched in the whole of Texas”, says Wayne, owner of Houston Westside automotive.



One can find out more about Saab Houston and Houston Volvo repair by visiting their website at http://www.houstonwestsideautomotive.com/



Media Contact:

http://www.houstonwestsideautomotive.com/

Address: 12510 Oxford Park Dr, Houston, TX 77082

Phone Number: 281-589-8984.