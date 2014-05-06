Houston Window Cleaning Expands Services Now Offering Industrial Pressure Washing

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Finding a commercial window cleaning company in the Houston area that guarantees clean, streak free windows and prompt, personal, dependable service is no easy task. Houston Window Cleaning is now providing area businesses with an array of sought after industrial, commercial, corporate, as well as residential, services. Commercial enterprises will benefit from Houston Window Cleaning's range of industrial cleaning services, knowledgeable staff. Even high rise glass buildings are easily accommodated by this professional cleaning organization's expertise and glass cleaning equipment.



According to company spokesman, David Kaminski, "When people walk by a 20 story building made of glass, they generally have no idea how the building owners keep the glass clean. It's one of those things that people don't give much thought, until they're the one responsible for making it happen. Then they call us!"



Houston Window Cleaning uses an array of equipment that most people have never seen, such as boom, scissors and knuckle boom lifts, which can raise a window cleaner up as high as 15 stories. Water fed pole cleaners take scrubbing brushes and purified, streak free water up as high as seven stories and clean with utter perfection, quite rapidly. "This combination of equipment plus the use of swing stages and Bosun high rise chairs means that virtually no glass in the city of Houston is off limits to Houston Window Cleaning," said Kaminski. "We specialize in large scale projects, multi-tenant buildings, industrial complexes, and more. Studies have repeatedly shown that a clean building exterior affects client behavior and perception. It's our job to keep the impression our clients' clients get from the appearance of their buildings up to standard."



In addition to every sort of window cleaning, Houston Window Cleaning now also offers commercial clients industrial pressure washing. They pressure clean exterior surfaces of high rise buildings whether they're made of brick, stucco, composite facings, ceramic, rock or metal. Sidewalks, parking garages, store fronts, entry ways and storage buildings all benefit from regular cleaning. "People assume that rainfall cleans their building, but actually, the reverse is true," noted David Kaminski. "Rain cleans the atmosphere as it falls of pollution, but then deposits that pollution on everything it touches. Over time, rainfall alone can discolor a building. Powerwashing safely strips off the layers of accumulated grime and discoloration as well as automotive stains, chewing gum, grease and more. Houston Window Cleaning provides professional commercial exterior cleaning services for building glass and exteriors on both an as needed as well as clean building exteriors and glass on an as needed or regularly scheduled basis."



About Houston Window Cleaning:

Houston Window Cleaning offers both residential cleaning and commercial cleaning services in the greater Houston area. They specialize in cleaning commercial and industrial exteriors. All exterior cleaning is conducted according to OSHA safety standards.