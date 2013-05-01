HoustonMoldTest.com Simplifies the Mold Testing Process with Independent Lab Tests

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Mold is one of the most difficult home problems to solve. It’s a problem that never goes away on its own and it can only get worse with each passing day. That’s why homeowners should order a mold inspection as soon as they spot the first signs of a mold problem.



But instead of calling a mold removal company, one website suggests that Houston homeowners should call an independent mold inspection company first. That website is HoustonMoldTest.com, which offers independent mold inspection and mold testing in Houston. The website is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing Houston (MI&T), a company with a nationwide reputation for unbiased and independent mold inspections.



A spokesperson for HoustonMoldTest.com explained why it’s so important for Houston homeowners to order mold inspections from a company that does not also offer mold removals:



“It’s in a mold removal company’s best interests to find mold in a home. After all, most of these companies don’t make much money – or any money – from a mold inspection. Instead, they make money from the mold removal itself. For that reason, some mold removal companies are tempted to discover problems that aren’t actually there. Others may exaggerate the extent of a mold problem.”



When ordering Houston mold testing from a company like MI&T, the mold inspection and mold removal processes are two completely different things. The mold inspection company’s only job is to identify how much mold – if any – is in the home, before giving instructions to the homeowner on the best way to deal with the problem. After receiving the inspection report, the homeowner can choose to hire whichever mold removal company they want.”



As the HoustonMoldTest.com spokesperson explains, it’s important for homeowners to learn how to identify mold before it becomes a major problem:



“The sooner the homeowner is able to order mold inspection and removal, the less damage will be done to the home. Homeowners should look for early warning signs like visual growth and a funny smell. They should also keep an eye out for mold after experiencing water damage. Some of our customers don’t notice any of these signs and simply want a mold inspection performed on their home in order to give themselves peace of mind.”



About HoustonMoldTest.com

HoustonMoldTest.com is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing (MI&T), a Houston company that offers independent mold inspection and testing throughout the city. The company aims to remove bias from the mold inspection process in order to give homeowners an honest assessment of the mold situation inside their homes. For more information, please visit: http://www.houstonmoldtest.com