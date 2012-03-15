Houston’s IS Support Attending Leading SMB Conference in Orlando

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2012 -- When it comes to helping business throughout Houston and Harris County, IS Supportis one of the leaders in ensuring Houston business has the right IT solutions in place to help them increase overall operating efficiencies and consulting business owners in ensuring maximum productivity.



Ingram Micro’s SMB Alliance is a community of information technology professionals from across the United States and Canada by providing tools and services geared needed to excel in the small and midsize business market.



“We are super excited to be part of the SMB Alliance community” states President and CEO Steve Combs. “SMB Alliance provides us with an opportunity to learn from many of the best thought leaders in our industry while at the same time, network with our peers and getting the grass roots view of what is working”.



As a member of Ingram Micro’s SMB Alliance, IS Support is required to follow a strict code of ethics. It is this trusted relationship within the membership that enables the opening sharing of best practices, new solutions and client experiences. These core values allow IS Support to help Harris County business with many of their technology needs.



About IS Support



Formed in 2002 and based in Houston, Texas, IS Support designs, builds and implements IT solutions spanning computing infrastructure, enterprise management, VoIP, and security for small-to-medium and enterprise-level clients. From design through deployment, IS Support is an advocate for their clients to strategically align their business and IT objectives.



About Ingram Micro’s SMB Alliance

Having formally launched in 2008, Ingram Micro’s SMB Alliance community helps partners enter new markets and build their business with Ingram Micro in three key ways: increasing profit, expanding reach and building expertise. Not only do we connect partners with the business resources and tools to address their needs, but we lead them down a path of strategic engagement and beneficial enablement. As a community, members have the ability to form partnerships, network with peers with similar business models, share best practices and tap into growth opportunities not available through other distributors.