Houston's IS Support Congratulates iland Internet Solutions on Winning Awards

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2012 -- When it comes to partnering, you need to partner with the best. This is true in life and business. That is why our Houston IT consulting business only partners with the best in the industry.



IS Support is pleased to congratulate the team at iland for winning VMware Service Provider Program Partner of the Year (VSPP) 2011 Global and Americas at VMware Partner Exchange 2012. It is the second consecutive year that iland has won the Americas award.



IS Support recently returned from an annual pilgrimage to the VMware Partner Conference in Las Vegas, NV. This year’s event showcased how virtualization technologies and cloud solutions are helping businesses globally to win new opportunities while allowing them to use innovative IT solutions to connect with people, improve processes, manage workflows and increase efficiencies.



“Collaboration and partnership are two of the cornerstones of business. Having a strong partner such as iland in our corner allows IS Support to fulfill the needs of businesses not just here in Houston but around the country,” said Steve Combs, President and CEO of IS Support. “We’re delighted to extend our congratulations to the iland team on winning these awards.”



Cloud solutions combined with desktop and server virtualization are bringing significant benefits to businesses using these technologies. The partnership with iland enables IS Support to provide an entire infrastructure solution to customers that includes redundant, standby resources based on industry-leading VMware products in seven high-availability cloud computing datacenters across North America and Europe.



Interested in learning more about how IS Support can help your business with IT support, server virtualization technologies and insight into how technology can benefit your business? Call IS Support at 866.370.7142 or visit http://www.issupport.com.



About iland

iland Internet Solutions, the VMware Service Provider Program (VSPP) Partner of the Year Global and Americas, provides hosted cloud infrastructure services in North America and Europe that enable customers to leverage enterprise class infrastructure in the form of virtual datacenters with flexible billing and capacity models. Solutions include secure hosted environments for virtual servers and desktops, test and development, cloud-based disaster recovery, and hybrid cloud services to maximize the value of existing VMware based environments. For more information, please visit http://www.iland.com.