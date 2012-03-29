Houston’s IS Support Leads the Way With Cloud Computing Event

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2012 -- The cloud is rapidly becoming part of everyday terminology in Houston businesses. But, what is the cloud, and how can your Houston business best leverage the cloud to safeguard information, increase operational effectiveness and lower the costs related to information technology?



Join IS Support on May 2, 2012 from 7:30 to 9 am at the Hilton Houston Post Oak hotel for a free seminar on how Houston businesses can best leverage cloud technologies.



The seminar will introduce many of the leading technologies available to help Houston business leaders meet many of the challenging demands facing them today.



Topics will include using VMware server virtualization technologies to eliminate costly server hardware from offices. Virtualization solutions are also helpful when it comes to disaster recovery planning and provide a robust business continuity strategy … important things to consider as hurricane season approaches.



“The cloud just makes sense today,” said CEO and President Steve Combs. “The cloud is affordable, scalable and robust enough to satisfy almost any Houston business’ needs.”



To register for this cloud breakfast seminar visit http://www.houstoncloudspecialists.com or call the IS Support office at 713-861-7870.