HOUZER, Inc.: A Top Supplier of Stainless Steel Sinks, Offers Fireclay Apron Front Sinks

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- HOUZER, Inc. specializes in home faucets and kitchen sinks. They supply homeowners with quality fireclay sinks, porcelain enamel steel sinks, stainless steel sinks, quartztone granite composite sinks, hand-hammered copper sinks, and sink accessories. At HOUZER Inc., they also offer traditional faucets, transitional faucets, and contemporary faucets. With over thirty years in business, they have produced sinks of numerous popular models. From country to classic, transitional to ultra-contemporary, homeowners have their preferred design available on HOUZER Inc's stock.



"Our sinks are made with superior-quality materials. We also have artisans who ensure to pay proper attention to line and detail in crafting and designing our sinks. At HOUZER, Inc., we provide carefully designed sinks that suit the needs and requirements of homeowners. Adding value and beauty to homes is our forte, as we have been improving countless kitchens not just in America but, also overseas", commented HOUZER, Inc's spokesperson.



At HOUZER, Inc., they provide undermount and fireclay apron front sinks. These sinks are available in various colors such as white, black, grey, and as well as in biscuit color. Apron front sinks are immune to scratches, cracks, and stains. They are manufactured by well-versed designers and artisans who use the latest technology and advanced injection molding techniques. Thus, they require simple maintenance measures and also have the ability to hold many kitchen utensils. Homeowners who would like to get apron front sinks for their kitchen can visit HOUZER, Inc's website.



The spokesperson further added, "Made with the latest technology and highest corrosion-resistant, Type 304 is our classic stainless steel sink. We have them in a single bowl, double bowl, and triple bowl. They also have optimal durability and corrosion resistance due to their maximum level of the combination of 10% chromium and 18% nickel".



Also, HOUZER, Inc. offers an extensive range of stainless steel sinks. Stainless steel is a top-ranked material for kitchen sinks. It needs the smallest possible amount of care to maintain a new appearance for a very long period. At HOUZER Inc., they have stainless steel sinks that are available in different cabinet sizes such as 30, 33, and 36 inches. Some of the stainless steel sinks in their stock are epicure series apron front double bowl kitchen sink, epicure series apron front farmhouse stainless steel Single bowl kitchen sink, epicure series apron front gourmet single bowl kitchen sink, and more. People on the lookout to purchase apron front stainless steel sinks can contact Houzer Inc. for their services.



About HOUZER, Inc.

HOUZER, Inc. offers sinks made from quality materials that add beauty to various kitchen design themes. They also provide durable stainless steel sinks that come with a lifetime warranty. Those in search of one of the best stainless steel sinks suppliers can reach out to HOUZER Inc.



Contact Information:



HOUZER, Inc.

2605 Kuser Road,

Hamilton, NJ, 08691,

USA

Phone 1: 1 800 880 3639

Phone 2: 1 609 584 1900

Fax: 1 609 584 1930

E-mail: sales@houzersink.com

Web: https://www.houzersink.com/