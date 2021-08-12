HOUZER, Inc. Offers Double Basin Sinks, Fireclay Apron Front, and Undermount Sinks to Homeowners

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- HOUZER, Inc. deals in the production of premium sinks and faucets. The company offers various kitchen sinks which are made from different materials such as fireclay, stainless steel sinks, porcelain enamel steel, and quartztone granite composite. More so, their various sink accessories include lavatory drain with overflow assembly, basket strainers, disposal flange, soap/lotion dispenser, hardwood cutting board, and more. At HOUZER, Inc., they also provide homeowners with faucets, including transitional faucets, traditional faucets, as well as contemporary faucets.



Responding to a query, HOUZER Inc.'s spokesperson commented, "At HOUZER, we offer a full range of affordable and high-quality sinks compared to other brands. Our company was birthed from 3 decades of work and experience at producing high-end sinks. Houzer offers models of sinks that feature rubber pads for sound absorption, and most of them have Stoneguard Undercoating at the upper part of the rubber pads. Without the need to mince words, HOUZER sinks are one of the best in the market, as they are insulated to prevent loud noises of pans, pots, and dishes".



At HOUZER, Inc., they offer a vast selection of double basin kitchen sinks to customers. These sinks come in wide-ranging colors, which include biscuit, white, black, slate, grey, navy blue, lemon, espresso, and mint. Homeowners who are looking for where to get double basin kitchen sinks can reach out to HOUZER, Inc. for their quality products.



The spokesperson further added, "HOUZER fireclay sinks are crafted through both ancient and contemporary procedures. Firstly, we start with a proprietary mix of clay slip, which is shaped using state-of-the-art injection molding techniques. They are hand-brushed and sponged, and then the raw sinks are treated for about 48 hours. The fireclay sinks are also sprayed with smooth materials and fired in the kiln for 20+ hours at 2200° F. At HOUZER, we focus primarily on the quality we deliver, and this for us remains a major guide and pattern on how we serve our customers".



HOUZER, Inc. has a stock of fireclay undermount sinks, which are available in different colors. They are also offered in various cabinet sizes such as 13", 19", 24", 26", 33", as well as 36". Some of the different models of their fireclay undermount sinks include fireclay undermount single bowl, fireclay undermount 19-Inch square bar sink, fireclay undermount 13-Inch rectangular bar sink, amongst others. Customers from different locations can therefore shop undermount kitchen sink online on the website.



About HOUZER, Inc.

HOUZER, Inc. is a quality-driven producer of a wide range of kitchen sinks. The company has been providing homes with high-end sinks for over 30 years. Homeowners can also purchase fireclay apron front sinks that are affordable and of top-quality from them.



Contact Information:



HOUZER, Inc.



2605 Kuser Road,

Hamilton, NJ, 08691,

USA

Phone 1: 1 800 880-3639

Phone 2: 1 609 584-1900

E-mail: sales@houzersink.com

Website: https://www.houzersink.com/