HOUZER, Inc. Providing Affordable and Premium-Quality Sinks Online

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- HOUZER is a stainless steel sink manufacturer in India. The company is based in Hamilton. HOUZER offers a variety of options regarding stainless steel sink products. Some of them are top mount, zero radius, apron front, farmhouse, quartz tone granite, porcelain enamel, Hammerwerks copper, bar-prep bowl, and lavatory bowl sinks. Some of these sins feature a lot of exclusive designs. They are functional and, at the same time, offer a longer service life than other companies. HOUZER sells via several retail services such as Wal-Mart, Waymart, eFaucet.com, Amazon, Direct Buy, The Home Depot, Build.com, Home Perfect, Home & Stone Plumbing Supply.com.



A spokesperson of HOUZER recently reached out and stated, "Here at HOUZER, we are always looking to provide the best service possible. The company has a wide range of products such as Undermount Stainless Sinkware. Some of the famous sink ware lines are the Eastin Series, Medallion Series, Elite Series, and Nouvelle Series. Customers can also look into the top mountain kitchen sinks. Be it contemporary or traditional, and we have various range of products for every home. Our products are lighter than the traditional sinks of iron. This makes them easy for under-mount installation. Due to the innovative steel core technology, the focus is on the lightweight. We aim to provide products that would last a lifetime."



Looking For Fireclay Apron Front Sinks? HOUZER is here to look into the matter! HOUZER has a new range of fireclay apron front sinks. They are resistant to cracks, scratches, and stains. The sinks last a lifetime and are available in various colors such as biscuits, black, white, and gray. The sinks are created by quality engineers and manufacturers, assisted by state-of-the-art technology and modern techniques. This particular type of sink has a double mount option - like under-mount or apron front. They are non-porous, with a semi-glossy surface. Apron front sinks can be heated for 20 hours at 2200 degrees Fahrenheit.



The spokesperson also stated, "What makes HOUZER stand out from others? Well, our sinks are easy to maintain and use. They are functional as well as aesthetic. They serve great uses and also provide a beautiful dimension to the house. Here at HOUZER, we provide high-quality and long-lasting sinks to ensure proper customer satisfaction. They are cent percent non-toxic and easy to maintain."



Be it looking for a Granite Composite Sinks Supplier or stainless steel sinks online, HOUZER is here to offer a bunch of options to choose from. The company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of sinks.



About HOUZER, Inc.

For the people looking for Granite Sink Online, HOUZER, Inc. is one of the leading manufacturers of premium quality sinks globally. The company has been providing premium quality sinks over the last thirty years of establishment. They believe in nothing but perfection and excellence!



Contact Information:



HOUZER, Inc.

2605 Kuser Road

Hamilton, NJ, 08691

USA

Phone: 1-800-880-3639, 1-609-584-1900

Email: sales@houzersink.com

Website: http://houzersink.com