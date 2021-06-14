HOUZER Manufactures and Supplies Kitchen Sinks of Top-Quality

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- HOUZER has more than 30 years of experience in kitchen enhancement, as they supply quality sinks to various parts of the United States of America and internationally. They specialize in different sinks, including fireclay sinks, porcelain enamel steel sinks, stainless steel sinks, hand-hammered copper sinks, and quartztone granite composite sinks. The company also provides customers with sink accessories. More so, their sinks are available in wide-ranging design themes for kitchens and are highly appropriate for classic, transitional, country, and ultra-contemporary kitchens.



Answering a query, HOUZER's spokesperson commented, "At HOUZER, our sinks are crafted with top-notch materials and with special attention to line and detail by our skilled workers. As we manufacture numerous sinks, we ensure to maintain the same quality for all. This is because we always want to meet the specifications of our customers at every point in time and offer them premium products. Our sinks come with enhanced aesthetics, and you can be sure that they will make your kitchen sparkle with lasting beauty, giving value to your home for many years".



HOUZER's inventory consists of kitchen sinks in various series such as PLATUS SERIES, ADA SERIES, HAMMERWERKS SERIES, NOVUS SERIES, etc. They also have a broad spectrum of high-end Houzer sinks, including fireclay undermount 19-Inch square bar sink, handcrafted contemporary zero radius kitchen sink, sliding dual platform workstation kitchen sink with Interchangeable Accessories, more. At HOUZER, they also provide traditional faucets, contemporary faucets, and transitional faucets to homeowners.



The spokesperson further added, "We supply fireclay sinks with dual mount options, which include undermount and apron front. Our apron front sinks do not absorb fluids, and they possess a semi-glossy surface. In production, each of our apron front sinks is fired for 20+ hours at 2200° F. Also, they require easy maintenance measures, and unwanted substances are easy to remove on their surface. Therefore, our sinks are the best option for you if you are searching for a long-lasting and effective apron front sink that is capable of holding many utensils!".



Furthermore, HOUZER's sinks are manufactured by adept designers and craftsmen through state-of-the-art technology and advanced injection molding techniques. Their sinks come with a product warranty that lasts for a lifetime, and it remains valid as long as homeowners complete the warranty registration card on each sink. At HOUZER, their sinks are also highly undercoated and possess the qualities to facilitate condensation prevention, noise reduction, and maintain water temperature when necessary to pre-soak dishes. Those who would like to purchase kitchen sinks of the best quality can contact HOUZER.



About HOUZER

HOUZER Inc. produces kitchen sinks in various materials such as porcelain enamel steel, fireclay, quartztone granite composite, hand-hammered copper, and stainless steel. Their fireclay sinks are available in a wide selection of colors such as grey, black, white, and biscuit color. More so, they are offered in various cabinet sizes, including 26", 33", and 36". Homeowners who are therefore on the lookout to buy fireclay sinks can reach out to HOUZER Inc.



Contact Information:



HOUZER Inc.



2605 Kuser Road,

Hamilton, NJ, 08691,

USA

Phone 1: 1 800 880 3639

Phone 2: 1 609 584 1900

Fax: 1 609 584 1930

E-mail: sales@houzersink.com

Web: https://www.houzersink.com/